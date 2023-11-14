BASF opens the door for career paths in modern manufacturing with new apprenticeship opportunities

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF’s North American Apprenticeship Development Program has expanded for a second consecutive year in 2023, launching at eight additional regional manufacturing sites. The program, which offers apprentices a unique opportunity to gain on-the-job training and earn industry-recognized credentials while receiving a full-time wage, is now established at 28 BASF manufacturing sites across the United States. Among the new BASF sites welcoming apprentices in 2023 are Port Arthur, TX; Pasadena, TX; Malcom, IA; Southfield, MI; and Research Triangle Park, NC.



“BASF’s apprenticeship program is an important pillar of our strategy to address the projected shortage of millions of skilled workers in the United States in the coming years,” said Marc Ehrhardt, President, BASF North America and Board Member of the National Association of Manufacturers. “The manufacturing industry depends on well-trained employees to help drive our businesses as well as economic growth in the communities in which we live and work. Through our partnerships with local colleges, BASF is doing its part to build the modern manufacturing workforce of the future.”

70 new apprentices have joined BASF’s program to date in 2023, and several more are expected to join through the end of the year. More than 160 apprentices have joined the program since its launch in 2021.

BASF collaborates with local colleges to develop comprehensive and integrated training programs while providing practical experience for participants at the company’s operating facilities. Over the course of 12 to 36 months, the apprentices are trained on the job while earning an industry-recognized certificate or associate degree. In addition to paying a competitive wage, BASF offers benefits and covers costs associated with the academic programs. Upon completion of the apprenticeship program, participants will have the skills and credentials needed to launch their careers in manufacturing.

“BASF’s apprenticeship program gave me great insight into manufacturing and provided me the opportunity to connect in-class learning with my job responsibilities,” said Samuel Blackwell, a Tennessee-based graduate of BASF’s apprenticeship program. “I appreciate BASF and Chattanooga State Community College for supporting me through this process and I’m excited about beginning my career at BASF.”

Rising Demand for Future Talent

While offering entry into the manufacturing industry, BASF’s apprenticeship program also helps create a vital pipeline of trained workers. The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) projects that 4 million manufacturing jobs will likely be needed over the next decade and 2.1 million jobs are expected to go unfilled without development efforts such as BASF’s apprenticeship program. BASF is dedicated to attracting, developing and retaining a skilled and diverse talent pipeline, which it believes is crucial to driving continued business and manufacturing success.

Women represent nearly a third of BASF’s apprentices to date and the program aims to attract more female talent to technician roles, supporting the company’s goal of increasing the number of women in manufacturing. Part of this effort includes BASF’s support of the Women MAKE America Initiative, run by NAM’s Manufacturing Institute. In addition to supporting skill development, the program aims to identify and elevate role models who can inspire the next generation of women in manufacturing.

