Varonis Adds Generative AI Capabilities to Leading Data Security Platform With Launch of Athena AI

Data security leader unveils new AI-powered security analyst and natural language search to transform cybersecurity efficiency

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a leader in data security, is expanding its AI and machine learning capabilities with the launch of Athena AI, a new generative AI layer that spans across the Varonis Data Security Platform.



Varonis Athena AI redefines how security teams protect data — from visibility to action. Using natural language, customers can conduct in-depth investigations and analysis more efficiently, transforming users of all skill levels into formidable defenders.

Athena AI initially provides two powerful generative AI capabilities:

AI SOC analyst. Athena AI's insights and actions help your security team get to the root cause of an alert, resolve incidents, and proactively harden your environment in record time. Athena AI combines large language models (LLMs) with Varonis' unique context about your organization's data, identities, devices, and previous alerts to instantly generate tailored alert response playbooks.



Natural language search. Athena AI enables users of all experience levels to see and reduce their blast radius with Varonis. Teams can use natural language to get fast and accurate answers to questions such as, "Do we have any files containing passwords that are open to the internet?" or "Which users have accessed our payroll files this week?"

Building on a Strong AI Foundation

Varonis has used AI for more than a decade, delivering security outcomes for customers with patented machine learning-powered threat detection and intelligent access control capabilities. This new generative AI layer builds on the success of the platform and its automation to take data security to new heights.

"Varonis is in a unique position. The metadata they collect and analyze is proving to be invaluable for AI and automation," said Ed Amoroso, CEO and Founder of TAG Cyber. "Now they're using generative AI to empower their customers to solve data security problems even faster."

The new capabilities will be delivered as part of Varonis' cloud-native Data Security Platform subscription and are available in private preview today. For more information, please visit www.varonis.com/athena-ai

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com



