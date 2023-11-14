OffSec and Carahsoft Partner to Make Robust CyberSkills Training Platform Available to the Public Sector

Government Agencies Now Able to Easily Access Proactive Cybersecurity Training and Education

NEW YORK, and RESTON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OffSec, the leader in continuous cybersecurity workforce development and learning, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as OffSec’s Public Sector Distributor, making its products available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“Our partnership with Carahsoft is another major milestone in OffSec's growing Partner Program. Carahsoft’s reputation as The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® aligns perfectly with OffSec's mission to expand the reach of our best-in-class, hands-on cybersecurity training solutions through strategic alliances and partnerships,” Sean Donnelly, Head of Channel and Partnerships at OffSec. “OffSec will gain access to Carahsoft’s Government relationships, contract vehicles and expansive reseller community, enabling us to deliver our robust library of cybersecurity training content to professionals looking to advance their careers and help combat cyber threats.”

OffSec stands as a premier provider of ongoing professional and workforce development, delivering comprehensive training and education solutions to Government agencies. With a focus on practical, hands-on training, OffSec equips security professionals with the essential skills necessary for today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape. This proactive approach empowers organizations to proactively identify and address vulnerabilities before they become exploitable to ensure rapid response to potential cyberattacks. The training is accessible online and self-paced with hands-on simulations and labs. OffSec's learning platform immerses security practitioners in real-time simulations where they must counter cyberattacks in a controlled digital environment.

Public Sector organizations manage extensive volumes of sensitive and classified information, making them prime targets for cyber criminals. OffSec’s dynamic training platform ensures cybersecurity teams’ continuous awareness of the latest attack vectors and defense strategies, empowering them through preparedness. Organizations and agencies must also adhere to continually updating regulatory standards. OffSec helps organizations comply with, and supports the advancement of, the objectives outlined in the National Cybersecurity Strategy with the OffSec Learning Library, which features thousands of hours of content, videos, exercises and more.

“We are pleased to add OffSec’s virtual cyberskills training programs to our cybersecurity training portfolio,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “OffSec’s commitment to preparing the Public Sector to fight cyber threats addresses some of the most pressing and relevant cybersecurity concerns of the time. Through this partnership with OffSec and our reseller partners, we can now support the Government with indispensable cybersecurity skill training and educational resources.”

OffSec’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or OffSec@carahsoft.com.

About OffSec

OffSec is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity practitioners. OffSec's distinct pedagogy and practical, hands-on learning help organizations fill the infosec talent gap by training their teams on today’s most critical skills. With the OffSec Learning Library featuring 6,000 hours of content, 1,500 videos, 2,500 exercises, and 900 hands-on labs, OffSec demonstrates its commitment to empowering individuals and organizations to fight cyber threats with indispensable cybersecurity skills and resources. OffSec also funds and maintains Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offsec.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio features more than 135 technology vendors. Carahsoft’s dedicated Cybersecurity Team and resellers specialize in providing sales and marketing expertise and training for Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Data Security, Risk & Compliance and more to safeguard organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, DevSecOps and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

