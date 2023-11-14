REC Solar, Chroma Energy Group Complete Three Solar Projects in North Georgia

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide renewables provider REC Solar and turnkey solar service firm Chroma Energy Group (Chroma) announce the completion of three solar projects in north Georgia. The projects will help to advance solar in the state as part of Georgia Power’s Renewable Energy Development Initiative (REDI) program.



The Whitfield Cooper, Gordon Pine Hall and Chattooga Gore project sites have a combined 17,160 solar modules that represent a total solar capacity of 7.9 MW DC. Chattooga Gore, the last of the three sites to be completed, entered commercial operation in October 2023.

Chroma — which provides energy project engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services to utilities, government entities and industrial and commercial businesses — provided full-service installation for all three locations, including civil, mechanical and voltage work.

“Despite facing challenges with site conditions, particularly at Gore due to wet areas, the team showed remarkable ingenuity in overcoming these hurdles, making sure the projects stayed on track for their goal completion date,” said Chroma Project Manager Robbie Thomas.

REC Solar provided project financing through a 30-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Georgia Power. As part of the agreement, Georgia Power will pay a fixed monthly price for electricity produced by the systems. REC Solar will provide maintenance and upgrades for each project.

“To date, this marks our 47th solar project with Georgia Power. For more than 25 years, REC Solar has accelerated the transition to solar, and we’re proud of our continued role in helping to provide Georgia residents with 88.4 MW of clean energy through participation in Georgia Power programs,” said REC Solar CEO Lawrence Denney. “The successful completion of the Whitfield Cooper, Gordon Pine Hall and Chattooga Gore project sites was a direct result of our seamless collaboration with Chroma. We look forward to continuing to partner with skilled developers and EPC providers on front-of-the-meter projects nationwide.”

One notable aspect of the projects is the engagement of local labor, providing invaluable training on solar installation. As Chroma's first project in Georgia, the projects set a robust foundation for future endeavors in the eastern U.S. market.

“We’re proud of our work in Georgia and look forward to fortifying the power grid in the years to come,” said Chroma CEO Ed Rottmann. “This project helps us move the needle in our goal of providing clean, reliable energy for the next generation.”

About REC Solar

Founded in 1997, REC Solar quickly emerged as one of the nation’s leading solar energy integrators. Renowned for its integrity and high-quality standards, REC Solar’s portfolio includes solar, energy storage and microgrid projects for top U.S. commercial enterprises, including manufacturers, retailers, schools, universities, municipal entities and more. REC Solar’s customers enjoy a seamless end-to-end experience – one that includes zero-upfront-cost financing and predictable monthly payments as well as long-term and worry-free development, ownership, operation and maintenance of solar and storage projects. With decades of experience embedded in every project, REC Solar is committed to providing every customer the same integrity, exceptional customer service, and high-quality solutions and services that have made it a trusted solar company for the past 26 years. More information about REC Solar can be found at recsolar.com.



About Chroma Energy Group

Chroma Energy Group, LLC is a leading provider of solar engineering, procurement, and construction services, with a mission to accelerate the transition to clean and sustainable energy solutions. With a strong emphasis on innovation, quality, and client satisfaction, Chroma Energy Group is dedicated to shaping a brighter and greener future for communities across the United States.

Media contact for Chroma Energy:

Crystal Bentley

crystal@piper-communications.com

865.243.7106