Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,248 in the last 365 days.

Meeting Notice: Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board to Meet on November 28, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00 am at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Agenda items include a presentation of officer duties, young farmer updates, and proactive discussion and reflection of proposed discussion points from a previous poll. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.

You just read:

Meeting Notice: Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board to Meet on November 28, 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more