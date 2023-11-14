Meeting Notice: Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board to Meet on November 28, 2023

November 14, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Maryland Young Farmer Advisory Board will meet on Tuesday, November 28th at 10:00 am at the Maryland Department of Agriculture, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis MD 21401. Agenda items include a presentation of officer duties, young farmer updates, and proactive discussion and reflection of proposed discussion points from a previous poll. For further information about the meeting, please contact Harrison Palmer at harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov or (410) 841-5882.