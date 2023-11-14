Bradford County Florida Selling Two Commercial Properties on GovDeals

Both properties are owned and maintained by the county

STARKE, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bradford County Florida Board of County Commissioners (BCCC) has partnered with GovDeals to offer two commercial properties, 915 North Temple Avenue and 18853 Charlotte Avenue for sale to the public. GovDeals is the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, including real estate and real property to millions of qualified buyers worldwide.



These properties serve as the first real estate sales from the agency. As a relatively new seller on GovDeals, the BCCC has previously utilized the platform to sell surplus across multiple categories including heavy equipment, heavy trucks, rescue vehicles, trailers and more.

The 915 North Temple Avenue property in Starke, Florida previously served as a Pizza Hut. It features an 18,140-square-foot building set on 0.416 acres of land. The BCCC is requiring all potential buyers to pay a refundable $5,000 deposit prior to placing a bid on this property.

The property at 18853 Charlotte Avenue in Brooker, Florida, previously operated as a repair shop. This 17,700-square-foot building is situated on 0.410 acres of land. The BCCC is requiring all potential buyers to submit a refundable $1,000 deposit before bidding on this property.

Choosing to sell these properties online enables the BCCC to expose the properties to a diverse range of potential buyers, contributing to the increased returns sellers often see on the platform. Properties sold on GovDeals are often repurposed by the winning buyer, helping to revitalize the area and further benefit the community.

To bid on these properties or any auction on GovDeals, interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form. New bidder registration can be completed at GovDeals.com/Register.

