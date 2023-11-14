Navitas Semiconductor to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Continued growth advances mission to “Electrify Our World™”

Navitas Semiconductor, the only pure-play, next-generation power semiconductor company and industry leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power ICs and silicon carbide (SiC) technology, has announced participation in the upcoming investor conferences listed below.



“I am pleased to announce another record quarter for Navitas - with revenue growing 115% year-over-year, and 22% sequentially - as our gallium nitride and silicon carbide technologies continue to displace legacy power silicon in traditional markets and enable and accelerate new energy markets,” said Gene Sheridan, CEO and co-founder. “It’s a very exciting time at Navitas as we launch four major new technology platforms across GaN and SiC. We expect Navitas’ revenues to far exceed market growth rates in 2024 and for years to come.”

Roth: 12th Annual New York Technology Conference

November 15th: 1-on-1 meetings with Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR.

Location: The Yale Club, 50 Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017.

To attend, please contact the Roth MKM Event Team at corporateaccess@roth.com.

Craig-Hallum: 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

November 16th: 1-on-1 meetings with Ron Shelton, CFO, and Stephen Oliver, VP Corp Mktg & IR.

Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, 811 7th Avenue 53rd Street New York, NY 10019.

To attend, please contact your Craig-Hallum representative.

Wells Fargo: 7th Annual TMT Summit November

November 28th: 1-on-1 meetings and fireside chat with Gene Sheridan, CEO, and Ron Shelton, CFO.

Location: Terranea Resort, 100 Terranea Way Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275.

Presentation Webcast Link.

Conferences with available live webcasts and replays of the presentations will be accessible via the Navitas Semiconductor website at https://navitassemi.com/events/.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. Over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.

Navitas, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC, and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

Contact:

Stephen Oliver, VP Corporate Marketing & Investor Relations

ir@navitassemi.com

