Orgenesis Ranked No. 171st Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 TM

GERMANTOWN, Md., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies (CGT), today announced it ranked 171 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.



Vered Caplan, CEO of Orgenesis, commented, “We are very proud to be recognized on the prestigious 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list. Over the past decade, our team has worked to engineer a decentralized approach to manufacturing advanced cell and gene therapies, which lowers costs, streamlines logistics, and expands capacity. We are rapidly gaining traction in the market and remain focused on our goal of delivering cell and gene therapies globally to patients in a more accessible and cost-effective format at the point of care.”

“Each year we look forward to reviewing the progress and innovations of our Technology Fast 500 winners. This year is especially celebratory as we expand the number of winners to better represent just how many companies are developing new ideas to progress our society and the world, especially during a slow economy,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “While software and services and life sciences continue to dominate the top 10, we are encouraged to see other categories making their mark. Congratulations to all the winners who show us how creativity, hard work and perseverance can lead to success.”

“As for growing companies, it’s always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business,” said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “Over the nearly 30 years we’ve been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we’ve seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor.”

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis is a global biotech company that has been committed to unlocking the potential of decentralized cell and gene therapies (CGTs) since 2012. Orgenesis established the POCare Network in 2020 to bring academia, hospitals, and Industry together to make these innovations more affordable and accessible to patients. In 2022, the POCare Services business unit responsible for developing and managing the decentralized POCare Centers and proprietary OMPULs was formed. Orgenesis will continue to focus on advancing to market through various partnerships to provide a rapid, globally harmonized pathway for these therapies to reach and treat large numbers of patients at lowered costs through efficient, scalable, and decentralized production. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.orgenesis.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

