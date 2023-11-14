OSS Wins U.S. Government Program for AI Compute and Storage Solution

OSS AI Edge Solution to Enable Mobile AI Signal Collection

ESCONDIDO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader rugged High Performance Compute (HPC) for Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning and sensor processing at the edge, has won a multi-million-dollar program with Leidos’ Dynetics, a provider of mission-critical solutions for the U.S. government.

Under this multi-year program, OSS will provide its proprietary transportable compute and storage technology designed to power an emerging specialized mobile AI signal collection application. Valued at approximately $2.5 million to $3.5 million over the next three years, with an initial award of $500,000, the award is the first multi-year win OSS has secured with this prime contractor.

“This major win with an industry leader highlights the trust and confidence we have established with Leidos over the past several years,” noted OSS CEO, Mike Knowles. “We are pleased to see the expansion of mission application and platform integration, consistent with our growth strategies.”

“As Leidos’ technological expertise spans hypersonics, force protection, space and other advanced applications, we anticipate this win will open doors to additional new opportunities for our rugged HPC edge solutions.”

The deployment will leverage OSS' unique rugged mobile edge technology, consisting of the company’s latest Gen 5 PCIe® SDS-3U GPU-accelerated server, delivering twice the interconnect bandwidth performance as compared to the previous generation.





OSS’ SDS-3U is powered by the latest AMD EPYC™ 9004 Series Processors and 16 NVMe storage drives—an ideal configuration for high-speed data acquisition, recording and analysis. The system also features the first server-class, single-socket AMD EPYC platform which has been ruggedized for the harshest of edge environments.

The SDS-3U system is capable of ingesting, recording and storing up to 480 terabytes of raw RF data signals onto high-speed NVMe SSDs. The NVMe SSDs are securely encased in removable, encrypted drive packs to enable easily expandable and transportable data storage.

Proprietary OSS high-speed PCIe Gen 5 switched interconnects will transfer data to the compute processors for real-time signal analysis using the latest AI deep learning frameworks. For uploading the massive amounts of collected data to the cloud, the drive packs can be easily transferred to SDS servers installed in ground stations equipped with high-bandwidth Internet connections.

Suitable for a full range of commercial, industrial and government applications, the OSS SDS-3U-4a Gen 5 solution can be ordered directly from OSS sales engineers at sales@onestopsystems.com or +1 (877) 438-2724.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI Transportable solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures the highest performance compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to the harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As the fastest growing segment of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI Transportables require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com. You can also follow OSS on Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of our plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to, to our management’s expectations for major program wins, management’s expectation for new opportunities in the AI transportable solutions and other spaces, the company’s penetration of the Defense and AI Transportable sectors, the ultimate dollar value of the Dynetics program win, the success of the Dynetics program, revenue growth generated by new and existing products, future changes to our business objectives, and other future financial projections. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. EPYC is a trademark of AMD.

