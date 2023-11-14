Mama’s Creations Appoints Lynn L. Blake to Board of Directors

Veteran Finance Leader to Chair Audit Committee; Brings 30+ Years of Financial and Capital Markets Experience to the Board

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, today announced the appointment of veteran finance leader Lynn L. Blake to its Board of Directors. Lynn will also serve as Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee.

Lynn brings over 30 years of financial leadership and public market experience to the Mama’s Creations Board, including Chief Financial Officer experience at multiple publicly traded companies, a private equity-owned portfolio company, and a venture-backed startup. Her career began in the management development track at Honeywell International, and subsequent key highlights include successful public market execution and transaction experience as a C-suite executive at Nasdaq-listed companies including Entegris, Inc., Analysts International Corporation, Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., and most recently, Nuwellis, Inc.

Currently, Lynn serves in Board roles at The trū Shrimp Companies, Elire, Inc., Volunteers of America and the CFO Leadership Council. At The trū Shrimp Companies, Lynn is Chair of the Audit Committee and serves on the Compensation Committee. Lynn holds a BBA in Accounting & Finance from the University of Wisconsin – Madison, as well as an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota. She is a CPA (inactive) in the State of Minnesota.

Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and CEO of Mama’s Creations, said: “Lynn brings a 30-year track record of delivering shareholder value, including successful CFO tenures at both private equity-backed and Nasdaq-listed public companies. She has also led multiple M&A and capital markets transactions, most notably leading the initial public offering of Tactile Systems Technologies, Inc. (Tactile Medical) and its successful public market execution.

“I personally view her experience with public companies and capital markets as highly incremental to the skillset of our Board of Directors, making her an invaluable addition as independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee. On behalf of the entire Mama’s Creations Board, I would like to welcome Lynn and look forward to her insights and contributions as we strive to build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

Lynn added: “I am privileged to join Mama’s Creations at such an exciting point in its evolution – with a growing suite of brands acting as a one-stop-shop deli solutions provider to grocers everywhere, I firmly believe the Company is well positioned to execute upon its M&A strategy in the quarters and years to come. I look forward to working closely with Adam and the Board as they continue their rapid pace of operational execution in this attractive, fast-growing category.”

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from MamaMancini’s rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include information about management’s view of the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including future business opportunities or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as “may,” “believe,” “future,” “plan” or “planned,” “will” or “should,” “expected,” “anticipates,” “eventually” or “projected.” You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact:

Lucas A. Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 259-4987

MAMA@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us