TODAY: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass to Provide Update on I-10 Freeway Incident

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – This morning in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass will be joined by local and state experts to address media regarding the I-10 freeway fire and provide updates on the ongoing response and repair work.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 14 at 8:30 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Tuesday, November 14 at 6:45 a.m.

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom was on-site to provide key updates surrounding the investigation into the fire under the I-10 freeway near downtown Los Angeles. And over the weekend, Governor Newsom met with emergency responders and state and local officials, and proclaimed a state of emergency for Los Angeles County.

