ShorePoint Honored as a Cyber50 GovCon

Innovative cybersecurity firm earns third industry award this month

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShorePoint Inc., an industry-leading cybersecurity services company protecting federal customers’ critical assets, announced today that it has been recognized as a Cyber50 Awards honoree by the Northern Virginia Technology Council. The premier industry award highlights the best and brightest cybersecurity companies and experts that are “advancing cybersecurity technology to make our nation, communities and workplaces safer.”

“We are honored to be named a Cyber50 Awards winner, highlighting ShorePoint as a leader in the federal cybersecurity industry,” said Matt Brown, co-founder and CEO of ShorePoint. “The hard work and dedication of our team is evident in their commitment to protecting our federal customers from sophisticated cyber threats. We will continue to innovate and develop new solutions to improve the cyber resiliency of federal agencies and their critical missions.”

This honorable distinction follows two industry award wins earlier this month, the Washington Technology Fast 50 and the NOVA Chamber Government Contractor of the Year award.

The company honorees and cyber executives will be celebrated at the NVTC Cyber Summit on November 16, 2023 at Valo Park in Tysons, Virginia. A full list of the winners can be found here.

About ShorePoint
As an elite cybersecurity firm, ShorePoint continuously disrupts adversaries and targets their evolving tactics to provide a heightened level of security for federal civilian, defense and intelligence community customers. While defending against a surging number of cyber threats, customers count on ShorePoint’s team of cybersecurity and digital transformation experts to maximize cyber resilience, lower risk and drive efficiency. ShorePoint is a fast-growing, privately held firm in Herndon, VA. www.shorepointinc.com

Media Contact
Joyce Bosc
On behalf of ShorePoint
jbosc@boscobel.com
301-717-9529


Primary Logo

