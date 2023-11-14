Kiosk Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Through 2031, Reaching a Value of USD 172.8 billion | Transparency Market Research Inc.

Users and security are being enhanced by kiosks using biometric authentication, touchless interfaces, and artificial intelligence, increasing market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The kiosk (self-service/interactive kiosk) market accounted for US$ 86.2 billion in 2021 . Based on TMR's estimations, the kiosk (self-service/interactive kiosk) market is expected to reach US$ 172.8 billion by 2031. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% through 2031.

Self-service kiosks are also being pushed by regulatory requirements and industry standards to meet health and safety guidelines in the wake of recent pandemics. Kiosks with contactless interactions and remote monitoring features can enhance customer and employee safety.

With an evolving digital landscape, users increasingly seek cost-effective self-service solutions that comply with regulatory standards, resulting in robust growth for the kiosk market. Technological advancements will continue to expand application possibilities across diverse industries and improve the Kiosk Market.

Retailers can implement a self-checkout kiosk to eliminate lines, improve customer satisfaction, and optimize staffing levels. An interactive kiosk can provide detailed information about products, reviews, and recommendations to the customer.

Reducing wait times for hotel guests and streamlining the check-in process can increase efficiency.

Digital signage displays are used on kiosks in addition to transactions. Businesses can respond to customers' informational needs, promote their products, and advertise via this dual function.

Most kiosks are compatible with mobile devices, allowing users to use their smartphones to interact with them. As a result, users are provided with a more seamless experience and convenience.

Businesses are increasingly customizing kiosk solutions to meet their specific needs. A kiosk's user interface can be customized, branding elements can be integrated, and its functionality can be tailored to meet the business needs.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2021, North America dominated the self-service kiosk market, accounting for 44% of the total share

Retail and financial sectors have increasingly turned to kiosks to enhance customer service.

As robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics become more advanced, interactive kiosks are growing in popularity.

The rising demand for non-cash payments is anticipated to fuel further expansion of kiosks in the marketplace.

Global Kiosk Market: Regional Landscape

Urbanization, economic growth, and technological advancements drive demand for kiosks in Asia-Pacific. Retail, healthcare, and transportation are among the most popular industries for implementing kiosks. Kiosks allow businesses to streamline operations and improve customer service. The countries in the region are deploying various informational and interactive kiosks as part of innovative city initiatives.

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, touchless kiosks became more popular in public spaces because contactless solutions had become more widely adopted. In the Asia-Pacific region, kiosk applications are growing rapidly with a large and diverse population, providing fertile ground for kiosk expansion.

Global Kiosk Market: Growth Drivers

Kiosks have gained widespread acceptance across several industries due to several factors driving their growth. To improve customer experience and streamline operations, self-service solutions are becoming increasingly popular. Customer self-service kiosks are becoming increasingly popular in the retail, hospitality, healthcare, and other sectors.

Increasing digitalization is also a major driver for the kiosk market. Business kiosks facilitate seamless digital interactions as they help businesses improve efficiency and modernize their operations. Kiosks are equipped with touchscreens, biometrics, and contactless payment systems to cater to the growing preference for digital and contactless transactions.

Interactive kiosks are also becoming more popular as customers demand more interactive experiences. Besides transactional uses, kiosks are also used for promotions, product information, and personalized content, resulting in higher customer satisfaction and engagement.

Cost-effective and scalable solutions are also driving the kiosk market. Automating business processes with kiosks reduces the demands on human resources and lowers operational costs. By deploying kiosk solutions at multiple locations, businesses can ensure consistency and standardization of the customer experience.

Global Kiosk Market: Key Players

Several large-scale vendors dominate the global kiosk market (self-service/interactive kiosks), controlling the majority of market shares. Research and development are major investments for most firms. A key strategy adopted by key players is to expand product portfolios and to merge and acquire companies.

NCR Corporation, Zebra Technologies Corporation, IER, Kiosk Information Systems, Meridian Kiosks, Aila Technologies, Inc., Advanced Kiosks, Embross, REDYREF Source Technologies

Key Developments

In October 2023, the Tamilnadu government launched the Manjappai Kiosk in an effort to eliminate plastic litter from the Besant Nagar beach.

In November 2023, a Kerala-based startup launched the world's first digital health kiosk that provides basic health diagnoses in multiple languages and at low cost including blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart conditions. Users can receive accurate readings by using Prognosis, a kiosk launched by Versicles Technologies. Healthcare facilities will be made more accessible through this program.

Global Kiosk Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Food Kiosks, Beverage Kiosks, Retail Kiosks, Parking Kiosks, Electric Vehicle Charging Kiosks, Patient Interactive Kiosks, Information Kiosks, Employment Kiosks, Check-in Kiosks, Automated Teller Machines Kiosks, Others

Payment Mode

Cash Payment

Non-Cash Payment

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

