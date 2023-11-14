Bionano Announces Presentation of OGM Utility Across Key Research Applications at the Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

A corporate workshop session will feature Dr. Alka Chaubey, Bionano’s chief medical officer, Dr. Panieh Terraf from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Dr. Ravindra Kolhe from Augusta University, and Dr. Miriam Bornhorst from Children’s National Hospital presenting data on the role of structural variants (SVs) in central nervous system (CNS) tumor analysis conducted using optical genome mapping (OGM)



A second corporate workshop session will feature Dr. Alex Hastie, Bionano’s vice president of clinical and scientific affairs, delivering an overview of the OGM workflow, followed by Drs. Scott Ryall and Adrian Dubuc from Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dr. Susan Crocker from Kingston General Hospital Network presenting their data from studies conducted using OGM for hematological malignancy research. Dr. Adam Smith from the University of Toronto will discuss an international working group effort to standardize the implementation of OGM in research laboratories

A presentation will be given by Dr. Okechukwu Nwogbo from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center on the role of OGM in the detection of pathogenic variants in B-cell lymphoma

Mark Oldakowski, Bionano’s chief operating officer, Dr. Klint Rose, Bionano’s head of research and development, Darisha Jiandani, Bionano’s director of product management, and Daniel Saul, Bionano’s director of software product management, will lead an innovation spotlight session that will provide attendees with an overview of Bionano’s end-to-end OGM workflow, including details of the latest product developments and innovations to enhance, streamline and enable scalability

Nineteen scientific posters will illustrate the application of OGM in research areas including hematological malignancies, solid tumor, constitutional disorders and cell and gene therapy



SAN DIEGO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) today announced its participation in the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo with a broad range of content covering the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) for cell and gene therapy and cancer research, including scientific workshops and poster presentations from Bionano and researchers from across the genomics landscape.

AMP’s annual meeting brings together industry, medical, and academic professionals to discuss advances in molecular diagnostics. The AMP conference will be held November 14-18, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

A corporate workshop session titled “Structural Variant Insights from Adult and Pediatric CNS Tumors: Powered by Optical Genome Mapping,” will be hosted by Dr. Chaubey, and will include a presentation from Drs. Terraf, Kolhe, and Bornhorst on their research regarding the role of SVs in CNS tumors. The presenters will share data on OGM’s performance in this research application as compared to traditional cytogenetic methods of analysis, including microarrays. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 12:00 PM MT in Room 250C.

A second corporate workshop session, titled “Revolutionizing Cytogenomics with Optical Genome Mapping in Hematological Malignancies,” will begin with a brief overview of the OGM workflow by Dr. Hastie, followed by Drs. Ryall, Dubuc and Crocker presenting clinical research data generated using OGM across different types of hematological malignancies. The session will conclude with Dr. Smith presenting an international working group initiative and proposed framework for standardized implementation of OGM across cytogenetic research labs. The session will take place on Wednesday, November 15 at 1:00 PM MT in Room 250C.

As part of a session titled “Case Studies in Hematopathology,” Dr. Nwogbo will present findings from his research using OGM to detect significant variants in CD5 negative low-grade B-cell lymphoma. The session will be held Friday, November 17, from 7:30- 7:45 AM MT in Room 255BC, Second Level.

Bionano leadership team members will host an Innovation Spotlight session titled “Unlocking Easy, Fast and Scalable Workflows for Optical Genome Mapping,” where speakers will discuss how the OGM workflow offers researchers a transformative technique for high-resolution, genome-wide, comprehensive analysis of structural variation across research in cancer and genetic disease and will highlight product advancements and innovations. The presentation will take place Friday, November 17, from 12:00-12:30 PM MT on Stage 1.

In addition, 19 posters featuring results from OGM applications in cytogenetic research will be presented at the conference. All posters will be on display in the Convention Center, Expo Hall, Lower Level for the duration of the conference. Odd numbered posters will be presented November 17, from 9:15-10:15 AM MT. Even numbered posters will be presented November 18, from 9:15-10:15 AM MT. Posters may also be viewed here.

Scientific presentations and poster sessions from Bionano and collaborators include:

Poster Number Title Author G009 Improved Genomic Classification in Myeloid Neoplasia

Using Optical Genome Mapping and Panel-Based NGS Smith A. H005 Evaluation and Comparison of Optical Genome Mapping

(OGM) to Standard of Care (SOC) Testing for Hematologic

Malignancies on Residual Flow Cytometry Samples in a

Clinical Diagnostics Laboratory Setting Sen S. H11



Advancing Myeloid Cancer Diagnostics with the Integrated

Workflow of NGS and NxClinical for Copy Number Analysis:

Going beyond the FISH Vashisht A.,

Kolhe R. H015 Optical Genome Mapping for Genome-Wide Structural

Variation Analysis in Hematologic Malignancies: Results of

a Prospective Study and Impact on Diagnosis and

Management Wicks S.,

Sahoo T. H022 Chromoanagenesis: A Common Mechanism That Leads to

Highly Complex Karyotype and Extensive Clonal

Heterogeneity in Hematological Malignancies Wei Q. H023 Applying Optical Genome Mapping (OGM) to Detect and

Monitor Genomic Biomarkers in Hematologic Malignancies Pang A., Kim T.,

Chitsazan A.,

Hastie A. H038 Optical Genome Mapping Reveals Known and Novel

Chromosome Structure Across a Range of Hematological

Malignancies in a Clinical Setting Sathyanarayana

S. H051 Utility, Impact, and Challenges of Integrating Optical

Genome Mapping (OGM) Technology in Routine

Investigations of Hematological Malignancies: Real-World

Experience Singh H., Kolhe

R. I029 Genome Integrity Assessment by Optical Genome Mapping

for Research in Cell and Gene Therapy, Stem Cell, and

Bioprocessing Applications Eastbrook J. ST027 Clinical Validation Study of a 505-Gene Panel for Variant

Detection in Diverse Solid Tumor Types Vashisht A. ST119 Novel Genomic Structural Variations in Angiosarcomas Phung T.,

Hastie A. ST143 Comparative Analysis of Chromosomal Microarray (CMA)

and 505-Gene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Panel

for Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD)

Phenotype Assessment in Solid Tumors Vashisht A.,

Kolhe R. ST147 Clinical Validation of NxClinical for Investigating Copy

Number Alterations (CNA) by Next-Generation Sequencing

(NGS) in Solid Tumors: A Potential Game Changer Gupta V., Kolhe

R. TT026 Assessment of Genomic Scars Using NxClinical 6.2 Results

in the Identification of Homologous Recombination Deficient

Tumors in a Pediatric Cancer Cohort Lansdon L., Yoo

B. TT028 Assessment of Homologous Recombination DNA Repair

Deficiency (HRD) Score Generation Using Copy Number

Profiling Data from Targeted NGS Compared to

Chromosomal Microarray Kanagal-

Shamanna R. TT057 Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) Phenotype

Assessment Using Chromosomal Microarray (CMA) and

523-Gene Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Panel: A

Comparative Analysis Vashisht A.,

Kolhe R. TT058 Evaluation of Hi-C Sequencing as a Novel Diagnostic

Technology for Detecting Genomic and Chromosomal

Structural Variants in Constitutional Disorders Fang H., Liu Y. TT062 Optical Genome Mapping as Next-Generation Cytogenomic

Technique in Clinical Laboratory: A 1000 Sample

Experience Singh H., Kolhe R. TT070 Exploring the Utility of NxClinical Software in Investigating

Copy Number Alterations (CNAs) in Myeloid Cancer

Potential on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS): A

Potential Game Changer Vashisht A.,

Kolhe R.





Session Title Presenter/s Presented Corporate

Workshop,

Session 1 Structural Variant Insights

from Adult and Pediatric CNS

Tumors: Powered by

Optical Genome Mapping Bornhorst M.,

Chaubey A., Kolhe

R., Terraf P. November 15, 2023

12:00-12:50 PM MT

Room 250C Corporate

Workshop,

Session 2 Revolutionizing

Cytogenomics with Optical

Genome Mapping in

Hematological Malignancies Crocker S., Ryall S.,

Dubuc A., Hastie A.,

Smith A. November 15, 2023

1:00-1:50 PM MT

Room 250C Case Study

Presentation Variant t(2; 11)/IGK::CCND1

Rearrangement Detected by

Optical Genome Mapping in

a CD5 Negative Low-Grade

B-cell Lymphoma Nwogbo O. November 17, 2023

7:30-7:45 AM MT

Room 255 BC,

Second Level Innovation

Spotlight Unlocking Easy, Fast, and

Scalable Workflows for

Optical Genome Mapping Oldakowski M., Rose,

K., Jiandani, D., Saul

D. November 17, 2023

12:00-12:30 PM MT

Stage 1



“We are thrilled to see a record number of presentations featuring OGM at AMP this year,” stated Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Our customers continue to push forward cutting-edge applications in areas including hematologic malignancy, cell and gene therapy and solid tumor research, and we look forward to the authors sharing their research with the AMP community.”

More details on the conference can be found here.

About Bionano

Bionano is a provider of genome analysis solutions that can enable researchers and clinicians to reveal answers to challenging questions in biology and medicine. The Company’s mission is to transform the way the world sees the genome through OGM solutions, diagnostic services and software. The Company offers OGM solutions for applications across basic, translational and clinical research. Through its Lineagen, Inc. d/b/a Bionano Laboratories business, the Company also provides diagnostic testing for patients with clinical presentations consistent with autism spectrum disorder and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. The Company also offers an industry-leading, platform-agnostic software solution, which integrates next-generation sequencing and microarray data designed to provide analysis, visualization, interpretation and reporting of copy number variants, single-nucleotide variants and absence of heterozygosity across the genome in one consolidated view. The Company additionally offers nucleic acid extraction and purification solutions using proprietary isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. For more information, visit www.bionano.com, www.bionanolaboratories.com or www.purigenbio.com.

Unless specifically identified, Bionano’s OGM products are for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements of Bionano

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “potential,” “will,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, OGM’s utility for research applications in hematological malignancies, solid tumors, constitutional disorders and cell and gene therapy, , and the utility of OGM for research in the areas reported in the presentations given and the posters made available at AMP’s 2023 annual meeting, and the growth and adoption of OGM for use in research applications in hematological malignancies, solid tumors, constitutional disorders and cell and gene therapy. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include the risks and uncertainties associated with: global and macroeconomic events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing Ukraine-Russian conflict and related sanctions, and the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, on our business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape and the introduction of competitive technologies or improvements to existing technologies; failure of OGM to be adopted or to prove useful for research in areas including applications in hematological malignancies, solid tumors, constitutional disorders and cell and gene therapy; the ability of our OGM solutions to offer the anticipated benefits for and contributions to the areas reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AMP’s 2023 annual meeting; future study results contradicting the results reported in the presentations given and posters made available at the AMP’s 2023 annual meeting; changes in our strategic and commercial plans; our ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund our strategic plans and commercialization efforts, our ability to effectively manage our uses of cash, and our ability to continue as a “going concern”; the ability of medical and research institutions to obtain funding to support adoption or continued use of our technologies; and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business and financial condition in general, including the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in other filings subsequently made by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Company Contact:

Erik Holmlin, CEO

Bionano Genomics, Inc.

+1 (858) 888-7610

eholmlin@bionano.com

Investor Relations:

David Holmes

Gilmartin Group

+1 (858) 888-7625

IR@bionano.com