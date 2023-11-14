CIRA’s Listen to the goose campaign soars, wins silver at the 2023 Canadian Marketing Association Awards

By humorously playing on Canadians’ fear of the goose, CIRA flies away with silver win for their integrated campaign encouraging entrepreneurs to choose .CA for their business.

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRA is proud to announce its Listen to the goose advertising campaign has been awarded silver at the 2023 Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) Awards for Brand/Business Impact in the Business category. CIRA's integrated campaign encourages emerging entrepreneurs to brand themselves as Canadians online with a .CA domain. By combining humour with a recognizable Canadian icon, the star of CIRA’s ad campaign is Bernard the goose, a persuasive (and slightly menacing) presence that helps Canada’s small business owners make the right choice towards a .CA domain. With CIRA receiving its first CMA Award, it shares this honour with collaborator G&G Advertising Inc. who led concept development and video production efforts.



The annual CMA Awards celebrate the best in Canadian marketing, recognizing the work of top campaigns and marketers from across the country. CIRA’s award-winning fully integrated Listen to the goose campaign appeared across traditional and connected TV including CBC’s Dragons’ Den in the Greater Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal areas, as well as across social and digital platforms with media placement by PUSH Media.

For more information on the 2023 CMA Award winners, please visit https://thecma.ca/get-involved/cma-awards.

Executive Quotes

“CIRA is proud to be awarded silver by the Canadian Marketing Association for our Listen to the goose advertising campaign, which was recognized among so many impactful campaigns in the Brand Impact, Business category. As a small, not-for-profit organization, receiving our first CMA Award is an honour. We’re thrilled by the success of this campaign and are always inspired to see Canadian businesses set themselves up for success by choosing a .CA domain for their websites. Bernard the Canada goose honked—and Canadians listened.” – Paul Sarkozy, Marketing Director, .CA by CIRA

“Bernard the goose would also like to thank the CMA Awards for his silver. Though G&G and CIRA will claim this was a collaborative effort, he would like to state for the record that it was all him. He is, after all, very persuasive.” – Alanna Nathanson, co-CEO & CCO, G&G Advertising

Additional resources

About CIRA

CIRA is the national not-for-profit best known for managing the .CA domain on behalf of all Canadians. As a leader in Canada’s internet ecosystem, CIRA offers a wide range of products, programs and services designed to make the internet secure and accessible space for all. CIRA represents Canada on both national and international stages to support its goal of building a trusted internet for Canadians by helping shape the future of the internet.

About .CA by CIRA

.CA is the country code top-level domain for Canada and the preferred domain name for Canadian individuals, businesses and organizations. With over 3.3 million .CA domains under management, CIRA plays a crucial role in managing .CA as a key public resource, ensuring a secure, stable and accessible digital presence nationwide. A portion of the revenue from every .CA domain purchased is invested in Net Good by CIRA, a program funding projects, communities and policies that make the internet better for all Canadians.

About G&G Advertising

G&G is a brand-building agency devoted to serving the brave ones. Those with an unwavering ambition to take the unconventional path in pursuit of outperforming their competition. By unearthing meaningful strategic perspectives, G&G brings brands to life in ways that stand out boldly in cluttered markets.

Contact info:

Shehnila Sayeed

Senior Communications Specialist, CIRA

613-805-3146

shehnila.sayeed@cira.ca