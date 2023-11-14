StepStone Group Unveils SPI by StepStone, A Leading Intelligence Platform for Private Markets

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, today introduces SPI by StepStone, a suite of applications providing proprietary data, research, and tools to StepStone’s clients and investment teams.



SPI by StepStone has been built, refined and expanded over several years to become a leading technology solution for private markets participants, uniting the firm’s existing research, data, and private markets tools into a single web-based platform.

"StepStone’s global presence, specialized teams, and proprietary databases offer SPI users critical insights across asset classes and geographies," said Samuel Scherf and Tyler Johnson, Partners and Co-Heads of Data & Software Engineering at StepStone. “We are proud to offer our clients and investment managers access to data and analytics that we believe are unparalleled in depth, scope, and quality in order to make the most informed decisions for their investment portfolios and programs.”

“We realized early on that better data leads to better investment decisions, but that data didn’t exist digitally in one place. So we built it ourselves,” said Tom Keck, Partner and Head of Research & Portfolio Management at StepStone. “SPI by StepStone combines multiple tools that we have developed over time onto one platform: manager research and due diligence, performance reporting, portfolio exposures, commitment pacing, and benchmarking. Regardless of an investor’s strategy or goals, SPI can deliver the tools to help optimize their decisions.”

Key Components of SPI by StepStone include:

SPI Research: This original SPI application serves as a repository of extensive research and data, catering to StepStone's clients and is the operational backbone for StepStone's investment activities.

SPI Reporting: Formerly known as Omni, SPI Reporting is an intuitive portfolio monitoring and reporting tool with robust analytics specially designed for the dynamic landscape of private markets.

SPI Pacing: This portfolio forecasting and optimization tool, backed by StepStone's extensive dataset of private market performance, enables investors to create customized commitment plans to more effectively manage allocation targets and anticipate liquidity needs. It sheds light on how portfolios will evolve over time under various scenarios.

: This portfolio forecasting and optimization tool, backed by StepStone's extensive dataset of private market performance, enables investors to create customized commitment plans to more effectively manage allocation targets and anticipate liquidity needs. It sheds light on how portfolios will evolve over time under various scenarios. SPI Benchmarking: Leveraging StepStone's vast proprietary data, SPI Benchmarking empowers investors to evaluate strengths, weaknesses, and trends within the private markets. It allows users to analyze data across the GP-, fund-, and deal-level, summarizing performance, operating metrics, legal terms, and more.

For more information, please visit https://spi.stepstonegroup.com/.

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital, including $146 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

