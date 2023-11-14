Huntington Junior College (HJC) Introduces Hospitality Management Micro-Credentials to Address Growing Demand

HUNTINGTON, W.Va., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Junior College (HJC) announced that it has created four micro-credential tracks in Hospitality Management—Hospitality Sales & Marketing, Event Management, Concierge Services, and Food & Beverage Management—designed to prepare students for a career in this growing industry in as little as two quarters with no prior experience. Click to tweet .

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, leisure and hospitality is among the fastest-growing industries over the last few years as the sector rebuilds its workforce after cuts during the pandemic. HJC’s micro-credential program is designed to help both students and employers meet the strong demand for hospitality managers.

Micro-credentials are short, focused qualifications that validate an individual's expertise in a specific area. They are stackable, meaning students can accumulate multiple credentials over time to enhance their skills and career prospects. At HJC, each micro-credential consists of eight credits, spread over two quarters, conferring the title of "specialist" in the chosen field.

“We are building micro-credential programs for industries that are experiencing robust growth and need skilled employees,” said Dr. Kiko Suarez, Chief Academic Officer of HJC. “These programs are ideal for people who are looking to begin a new career or advance in their current careers because they are flexible, fast, cost-efficient, and can be combined to tailor a skillset.”

The four Hospitality Management micro-credentials include:

Specialist in Hospitality Sales & Marketing, which prepares individuals to understand customer behavior and create marketing strategies that drive revenue growth for hotels, resorts, event venues, and more.

Specialist in Event Management, which equips students to plan, organize, and execute various events.

Specialist in Concierge Services, which prepares individuals for a career as a hotel concierge, personal assistant, or customer relations specialist.

Specialist in Food & Beverage Management, which equips students for opportunities as bar managers, restaurant supervisors, beverage directors, and more.

Micro-credentials like the one offered by HJC are valuable not only to students but also to employers. They bridge gaps in work experience and skills, align positions with majors, and help establish networks and professionalism in students' careers.

To learn more about HJC's micro-credentials, visit www.hjc.edu.

About Huntington Junior College

Founded in 1936, Huntington Junior College is a private, nonprofit institution that serves students from the West Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio tri-state area, as well as globally. The college's mission is to prepare students for successful employment and lifelong learning. HJC is ranked among the top six medical assistant schools and dental schools in West Virginia and offers robust substance abuse counseling and business management programs. More information is available at www.hjc.edu.

