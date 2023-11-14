Beauty Innovation Announces Featured Winners In Prestigious 2023 Awards Program

Fifth Annual Awards Program Celebrates Movers & Shakers Furthering Innovation Within the Global Beauty Industry

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards , an independent recognition platform showcasing the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry, today announced the featured winners in their 2023 awards program. Each product, company or service represents the best of the best in the evolving Beauty industry landscape.

The global beauty market is expected to reach $758 Billion by 2024. The Beauty Innovation awards takes a deep dive through a large set of categories, helping products and companies stand out to informed consumers. Categories encapsulate niches such as Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, as well as Men's Grooming, Leadership and more. Judges are committed to determining the winners for each category using their experience having personally worked within the Beauty space.

“The beauty industry has proven resilient amid economic crises and turbulent environments. Its’ staying power is continually attracting new companies and services. To find success in this shifting and increasingly competitive landscape, brands are making differentiating choices propelling them to innovation and disruption,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “This is a dynamic time for the beauty industry, filled with both new opportunities and challenges. Our incredible group of 2023 winners are collectively revolutionizing and advancing the space through goods, services, and technology.”

The 2023 winners include:

Bath & Body

Bath Bombs Product of the Year: Magnolia Soap & Bath Company

Lotion Product of the Year: Shielded Beauty

Oil Product of the Year: ADORATHERAPY

Soap Product of the Year: VOESH NY

Hair

Hair Care Product of the Year: Mermade Hair

Leave-in Treatment Product of the Year: Wakati Haircare

Volumizing Product of the Year: ZALA

Lip

Balm Product of the Year: Heart Blaster

Lip Product of the Year: Manifest Beauty

Lipstick Product of the Year: Defiance Beauty by Nechami

Make-Up

Eyeliner Product of the Year: florence by mills beauty

Foundation Product of the Year: Haus Labs by Lady Gaga

Gel Nail Polish Product of the Year: LEB World

Highlighter Product of the Year: YANY Beauty

Mascara Product of the Year: SAPPHO

Powder Product of the Year: CLE Cosmetics

Mens Grooming

Body Wash Product of the Year: Blackwood For Men

Razor Product of the Year: EVO Shave

Waxing Product of the Year: Wakse

Skin Care Product of the Year: Rule Cosmeceuticals

Skin

Acne Treatment Product of the Year: Venamine

Anti Aging Product of the Year: SYSTEM SKIN

Anti Blemish Product of the Year: GO BEAUTY

Eye Cream Product of the Year: Delavie Sciences

Eye Product of the Year: Earth & Halo

Eye Treatment Product of the Year: SBLA BEAUTY

Facial Washes & Cleanser Product of the Year: Olivier Midy

Face Mask Product of the Year: Grown Alchemist

Serum Product of the Year: SHHY Beauty

Skin Repair Product of the Year: Hard Night Good Morning

Sun Protection Product of the Year: ManiGlovz

Teen Skin Care Product of the Year: Rile

Tools & Brushes

Skincare Tool Product of the Year: Spa Sciences

Toothbrush Product of the Year: BURST Oral Care

Leadership

Beauty CEO of the Year: Kelly Kussman, Cayla Gray

Beauty Company of the Year: Beautycounter

Beauty Innovation of the Year: Exponent Beauty

Beauty Innovation Technology of the Year: AirParfum

Beauty Solution of the Year: Beauty Barrage

About The Beauty Innovation Awards

Part of Independent Innovation Awards organization, a global market intelligence and recognition program within the most competitive consumer categories, The Beauty Innovation Awards honors the most outstanding and innovative companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry. The Beauty Innovation Awards provides public recognition for the achievements of beauty industry companies and products including Bath and Body, Make-up, Skin, Retailers and Services, and more. For more information visit: www.beautyinnovationawards.com .

