Beauty Barrage Named “Beauty Solution of the Year” In 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards today announced that Beauty Barrage , an outsourced retail sales solution, has been recognized as “Beauty Solution of the Year” in the fifth annual Beauty Innovation Awards, an independent recognition platform showcasing the most outstanding companies, services, and products within the rapidly expanding Beauty industry.

With over 300+ beauty professionals servicing over 3000+ retail doors across the U.S. and Canada, Beauty Barrage delivers full sales management in-store for brands. The full-service corporate team coaches and manages all brand ambassadors, schedules directly with the retailers based on their booking standards, recruits qualified W-2 employees and educates each brand ambassador on every brand they support monthly, at minimum.

Beauty Barrage serve as experts when it comes to in-store support and sell thru, and are referred by retailers. Through regional coaching and high education touch points, Beauty Barrages’ community of brand ambassador employees regularly share their enthusiasm for the brands they support. In addition, the company’s proprietary app with geo-fencing technology enables brands to know when scheduled team members are working. Sales reporting demonstrates partnering with Beauty Barrage delivers on average three times ROI results.

The company’s Sales Strategy & Next Level Management specializes in Corporate Recruiting, Scheduling, Sales, Education and Account Team. Other benefits include Strategic Planning, Door Optimization, Internal Business Management Teams, and a client portal for visit intel, data collection, images and scheduling. Beauty Barrage also helps to create in-store event brand collaborations.

“We care for your brand as if it were our own and serve as the human touch in-store. We understand what it takes to scale rapidly, and in a matter of weeks, we can have our brand ambassador field team educated and representing a brand in hundreds of retail locations,” said Sonia Summers, Founder & CEO of Beauty Barrage. “This award from Beauty Innovation is so meaningful. On behalf of my entire team, we serve as partners to our clients, delivering strategic support from day one so that your brand doesn’t languish on a shelf.”

The mission of the Beauty Innovation awards is to celebrate and highlight innovators and leaders in the evolving Beauty industry landscape. Built to recognize companies, services and products that represent excellence in the Beauty industry, the awards cover a range of categories that include: Makeup, Bath & Body, Hair, Skin, Men's Grooming and more. The 2023 Beauty Innovation Awards attracted thousands of nominations from around the world.

“Beauty Barrage understands the demands facing beauty brands at retail and the challenge of limited resources to support distribution strategies. In-store brand ambassador field teams have the ability to transform memorable experiences for a wider customer base into sales,” said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Independent Innovation Awards. “We’re thrilled to recognize them with the ‘Beauty Solution of the Year’ award. Brands don’t have to worry about managing employees and can reap the benefits of a full team on the ground addressing the challenges of limited resources, and positively supporting their distribution strategy.”

Beauty Barrage CEO Sonia Summers has managed national sales teams for multi-million dollar brands for a good part of her 20 year career in the beauty industry. She launched her own business, The Beauty Specialty Group in 2008 to help incubate start up brands.

Getting retail distribution is only half the battle. The other, and more difficult task is achieving sell thru in store. Training and education for retail associates, in-store events and regular visits are crucial to helping a brand succeed at retail. Hiring, training, and managing a field team is a difficult and costly venture for any brand, especially those just starting out.

Beauty Barrage was created specifically to fill this need for her Beauty Specialty Clients. Once officially launched, it became known as a cost effective solution for brands of all sizes to be represented at the store level. Our team of outsourced beauty advisors, trainers and managers is the perfect solution to help save you time and money. With over 400 trained beauty professionals servicing over 4000 doors in the US and Canada we help to minimize your investment and maximize your sales return of a field team.

