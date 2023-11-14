OPT to Present at Water Tower Research’s Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference on December 7

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in-person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPT (NYSE: OPTT), based in Monroe Township, N.J., a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and service solutions, today announced that Philipp Stratmann, CEO, and Bob Powers, CFO, will present live at the Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference, presented by Water Tower Research at OTC Markets Group offices, on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The presentations will also be streamed live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.



DATE: December 7, 2023

TIME: 10:00 AM EST

Recent Company Highlights

Substantially completed our R&D efforts positioning OPT to increase our focus on delivering intelligent maritime solutions and services, particularly in the national security and defense markets so that we expect to achieve cash flow positive results in calendar 2025. To drive that growth, we also recently appointed Matt Burdyny to Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Burdyny will report directly to the CEO.

Appointed Admiral Victorino “Vic” G. Mercado (Retired) as a special advisor to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). We plan to leverage Vic’s more than 35-year career in the U.S. Navy and service at the Department of Defense to build on our momentum in providing intelligent maritime solutions to the U.S. Government and defense and security sectors, and carefully navigate the challenges of securing access to and protecting highly sensitive and confidential information.

Received an additional volume order from Sulmara, a prominent player in offshore services, of WAM-V 16 uncrewed surface vehicles (USVs) making this the largest single order of WAM-Vs to date. The order, valued at $1.6 million, underscores OPT's commitment to providing innovative and sustainable solutions for the offshore industry. Due to demand, production is already underway to support and will allow for revenue recognition this fiscal year.

Entered a contract with WildAid and Caribbean Law Enforcement partners. This collaboration aims to protect vital marine species and combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities in critical habitats using OPT's state-of-the-art uncrewed technologies and demonstrates unprecedented, networked surveillance capabilities and evidence collection, allowing authorities to gather critical information and support legal actions while keeping personnel safely out of harm's way until the precise time and conditions favor interdiction efforts.

