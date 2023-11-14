Vistar Media Adds Michael Rubenstein to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , a cutting-edge global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) , announced today the appointment of Michael Rubenstein to its Board of Directors. Rubenstein is known in the media industry for his ability to build and manage leading advertising technology companies. He previously served as the President and Board Member of AppNexus, was the Founder of DoubleClick Ad Exchange, and was Co-Founder and President of e-commerce aggregator OpenStore.

Rubenstein’s proven track record of driving innovation, coupled with his strategic vision, will play a pivotal role in guiding Vistar's future initiatives and expansion plans. He excels at building and leading all go-to-market functions, corporate strategy and planning, operations and M&A.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Rubenstein to Vistar's Board of Directors," said Michael Provenzano, CEO and Co-Founder of Vistar Media. "His extensive background in digital advertising and his commitment to innovation aligns perfectly with our company's mission to revolutionize the out-of-home advertising space. Michael's insights and guidance will undoubtedly help us continue to evolve and enhance our services to better serve our clients and partners."

Rubenstein commented, "I am excited to be part of the Vistar team and contribute to the company's mission of elevating the industry through technology and data-driven solutions. DOOH is experiencing a rapid transformation, and Vistar is at the forefront of driving this change. I look forward to collaborating with the board and leadership team to help shape the future of the company."

Rubenstein's appointment comes at a pivotal moment for Vistar as it continues to grow its global presence and expand its offerings across the DOOH advertising landscape. His deep industry knowledge and strategic insights will play a crucial role in steering the company toward continued success and innovation.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the leading global provider of programmatic technology for digital out-of-home (DOOH) . With a mission of enhancing every OOH transaction with automation, data and measurement, Vistar has established the most comprehensive marketplace for programmatic out-of-home transactions via a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), and data management platform (DMP). Vistar also offers core infrastructure software for media owner networks, via the Vistar Ad Server and device and content management platform (Cortex). For more information, visit www.vistarmedia.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .