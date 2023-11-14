Microchip Expands Development Ecosystem With MPLAB® XC-DSC Compiler With Flexible Licensing Options

Specifically optimized for dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs), new compiler licenses are custom tailored for real-time applications

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the rapid growth of the industrial and autonomous vehicles markets, there is an ever-increasing demand for software tools that enable faster and more efficient coding and debugging in real-time control applications. To better serve developers utilizing dsPIC® Digital Signal Controllers (DSCs), which are often employed in real-time control systems, Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has launched the MPLAB® XC-DSC Compiler .



The latest addition to Microchip’s compiler line, the MPLAB XC-DSC is optimized to allow developers to write and debug efficient, high-performance code for dsPIC DSCs with greater ease and efficiency. dsPIC DSCs combine the high performance of a Digital Signal Processor (DSP) with the simplicity of a standard microcontroller (MCU) to meet the requirements of time-critical embedded applications.

The MPLAB XC-DSC compiler PRO license unlocks access to optimizations that allow designers to minimize code size, generate faster code and reduce memory and power requirements and access the full potential of DSC designs. Unlike traditional licensing options, Microchip offers access to the software on a per-project or as-needed basis, reducing cost and increasing flexibility.

License options:

Workstation License – installed and executed on up to three host machines for use by a single engineer

Network Server License – installed on a server and can be accessed by any machine on the network, one at a time

Subscription License – similar to a workstation license with a monthly renewal

Site License – can be simultaneously accessed by a number of machines/users at the same time

MPLAB XC compilers provide support for Linux®, macOS® and Windows® operating systems, enabling designers to use their platform of choice for embedded development.

Development Tools

MPLAB XC compilers simplify the design process and accelerate time to market by providing a comprehensive toolchain of compatible compilers and debugger/programmers that work seamlessly within the MPLAB X Integrated Development Environment (IDE). MPLAB X IDE is a versatile, multi-platform and free software program that reduces the learning curve and tool investments required for software development.

Pricing and Availability

The MPLAB XC-DSC Compiler is available for free on Microchip’s website. PRO optimization licensing options start as low as $44 USD. For additional information or to purchase a license, contact a Microchip sales representative, authorized worldwide distributor or visit Microchip’s Purchasing and Client Services website, www.microchipdirect.com .

About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio enable customers to create optimal designs which reduce risk while lowering total system cost and time to market. The company's solutions serve more than 125,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support along with dependable delivery and quality.

