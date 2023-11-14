Global Luxury Hotel Market to Garner $160.4 Bn at 5.1% CAGR by 2031: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global luxury hotel market is driven by growth in the travel & tourism industry, a rise in preference for leisure travel, and a change in standard of living.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Luxury Hotel Market by Type (Business Hotels, Airport Hotels, Suite Hotels, Resorts, Others), by Category (Chain, Independent): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031". According to the report, the global luxury hotel industry generated $95.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $160.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the global luxury hotel market is driven by growth in the travel & tourism industry, a rise in preference for leisure travel, and a change in standard of living. However, high prices hinder the market growth. On the other hand, growing interest among people in experiencing new kinds of adventure and entertainment creates lucrative ew opportunities in the coming years.

The chain segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By category, the chain segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to its strong market penetration, wide availability of rooms, and effective services at reasonable cost in the Asia-Pacific. However, the independent segment is projected to generate the largest CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The business hotels segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the business hotels segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, grabbing nearly one-third of the global luxury hotel market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031, as the major portion of the world luxury hotel market by type is covered by business hotels followed by airport hotels.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2030

By region, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, owing to rapid development programs in the region. However, North America registered the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than one-third of the global luxury hotel market.



Leading Market Players



Hyatt Corporation.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Marriott International Inc.

ITC Hotels Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

The Indian Hotel Companies Limited.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global travel retail market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

