Cobalt Clean Partners with Cleaning for a Reason to Extend Support to Those in Need
Cobalt Clean announces its partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, furthering its commitment to providing free cleaning services to those undergoing hardship.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cobalt Clean, a reputable cleaning company in Las Vegas, is excited to declare its recent collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason, a non-profit organization dedicated to offering free professional house cleanings to improve the lives of individuals undergoing cancer treatment. This partnership aligns with Cobalt Clean's core values of community support and aiding individuals during challenging times.
By teaming up with Cleaning for a Reason, Cobalt Clean aims to extend a helping hand to those facing health battles, lessening their burden by providing top-quality cleaning services. This venture signifies a deepened dedication to making a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need, reflecting Cobalt Clean's mission beyond commercial success.
Ella Dumo, co-owner of Cobalt Clean said: “At Cobalt Clean, we believe in the transformative power of support and care during difficult times. Our collaboration with Cleaning for a Reason is not just about cleaning homes – it's about touching lives and providing relief to those bravely fighting health challenges.”Ms. Dumo continued: “We’re honored to be part of this initiative, offering our services to make a difference and bring a bit of brightness to individuals and families facing tough circumstances."
About Cobalt Clean: Cobalt Clean is a leading cleaning company in Las Vegas, offering a diverse range of services, including deluxe cleans, move-in/out, commercial, post-construction, and vacation rental cleaning. The locally owned and operated company is committed to meeting diverse cleaning needs with precision and expertise. Cobalt Clean serves a wide area, including Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Anthem, Green Valley, Spring Valley, North Las Vegas, and the nearby region.
