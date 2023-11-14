Sarah Greene-Falk of PsychEdge to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NAPERVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Don’t overthink!” advises our guest. “The number one reason that we don’t perform well in many areas is due to overthinking. Overthinking mainly leads to anxiety, and the sense of a loss of control. I am here to help people take the control back.” This is the story of Sarah-Greene Falk.

Sarah Greene-Falk is the owner of PsychEdge, where she is credentialed in sports psychology and peak performance coaching. What makes Sarah unique is that she offers her services to not only athletes, but also to performers and professionals – high achievers, as she describes them. “It’s for more than athletes,” clarifies Sarah. “It’s for everybody.”

“Growing up, I always loved all sports and all performances,” recalls Sarah. “I sang and played piano. I played softball, was a swimmer, and ran cross country and track. I always knew that I wanted to do something in sports medicine. I found that I liked psychology a lot. At Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, I earned a BA in psychology, while minoring in biomedical sciences. I then decided to also focus on sports psychology and found a program at the University of Wyoming in Laramie. As part of their kinesiology program, I specialized in sports and performance psychology and earned a master’s degree. Upon a suggestion from my academic advisor, I sought to earn a second master’s degree. It was in counseling psychology from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. I also became a Certified and Licensed Massage Therapist through the Denver School of Massage Therapy. After a brief stint in Eastern Tennessee working first as a physical therapy assistant, and then after with at-risk youth in adventure-based counseling, I ultimately moved back to Illinois in 2012. In 2014, I attended online the Chicago School of Professional Psychology where I earned a certificate in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. With all of these certifications and credentials, my parents joked that I was the professional student.”

Established in August of 2020, Sarah and PsychEdge offers online courses, one-on-one coaching, and group coaching, all done remotely. “I help people self-manage their emotions,” explains Sarah. “I teach people psychological skills and mindsets to help them attain and surpass their goals. It could be work-related, sport-related, or their everyday life. I am quite unique in what I do. Most people, if they have a sports psychology degree, they have some classes in counseling, and some classes in kinesiology. I have both – complete master’s degrees in kinesiology and psychology.”

Most notable of Sarah’s programs is the Peak Performance Course. Lasting five weeks, Sarah’s website explains it as an “online training program for athletes and high performers.” It consists of five modules. The first module is Meditation and Breathing. The second module is Goals. The third module is Self-Talk. Fourth, is Emotional Intelligence & Growth Mindset. The final module is visualizing your mental game plan.

“Someone once asked me, with all of your experience and credentials, what don’t you do,” concludes Sarah. “I then quipped that I am not an engineer. He then complimented that I was in fact an engineer – for the mind.”

https://www.psychedge.club/