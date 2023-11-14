Direct Announces Strategic Partnership with RVshare to Revolutionize RV Rental Management
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Direct, a leading innovator of vertical SaaS solutions for the vacation rental industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with RVshare, the largest online community for RV renters and owners in the United States. This groundbreaking collaboration signifies Direct's expansion into the rapidly growing RV rental market, offering cutting-edge technology and solutions for RV rental management.
Specializing in offering asset management, booking, and back-office software solutions for professional short-term rental operators, Direct also simplifies distribution by seamlessly integrating with leading rental platforms such as Airbnb, Vrbo, Booking.com, Expedia, and Google Vacation Rentals. Now, as the preferred and fully integrated software partner of RVshare, Direct is leading the transformation in RV fleet management operations.
“The partnership between RVshare and Direct marks a significant step forward in the RV rental category,” says RVshare’s CEO Jon Gray. “When I was building Vrbo over a decade ago, professional vacation rental managers were able to level up their operations by leveraging B2B technology. It is exciting to offer professional RV fleet managers best-in-class software that will help them take their businesses to the next level. Direct will help standardize and professionalize this rapidly growing vertical of short-term rentals in the process.”
How Fleet Managers Can Get Started:
RV fleet managers distributing their inventory through RVshare and other rental sites can now leverage Direct as the engine for more efficiently managing listings, bookings & messages, running back-office operations, and much more.
After completing a few quick steps at RVshare, fleet managers will return to Direct to sign in for the first time and then click a button to import and sync their entire RVshare account, fully onboarded with listings distributed to RVshare in a matter of minutes.
“On average, the total time to register for an account in Direct and complete the onboarding process is approximately 20 minutes,” says Direct’s CEO Wes Smithe. “Fleet managers can virtually start using Direct immediately without any manual effort.”
About RVshare:
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners, offering a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US. With options ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans, RVshare caters to every outdoor adventure, from camping weekends to cross-country national park tours. With over 4 million nights of booked stays, RVshare makes it easy to find the perfect RV rental. Visit rvshare.com for more information.
About Direct:
Direct is a vertical SaaS platform offering asset management, booking, and back-office software tools for professional vacation rental and RV rental operators. By simplifying distribution to top rental sites like Airbnb, Vrbo, and RVshare, Direct empowers operators with efficient solutions for managing their short-term rental inventory. To learn more about Direct, visit directsoftware.com.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Direct: press@directsoftware.com
RVshare: press@rvshare.com
Press Relations
