Audio Amplifier Market Is Projected to Gain $7.0 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2%: Allied Market Research

The global audio amplifier market growth is driven by various factors, including the rise in demand for superior audio quality, an increasing popularity of infotainment systems in the automotive industry, and the rise of consumer electronic devices.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Audio Amplifier Market By Class (Others, and D, A/B, B, A), By Channel (Others, and 4-Channel, 2-Channel, Mono), By End Use Device (Professional Audio Systems, Smartphones, Desktops and Laptops, Television Sets, Automotive Infotainment Systems, Tablets, Home Audio Systems): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global audio amplifier industry is predicted to acquire $7.0 billion by 2032, having witnessed a value of $4.2 billion in 2022, exhibiting a considerable CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Factors of Market Growth:

The global audio amplifier market growth is driven by various factors, including the rise in demand for superior audio quality, the increasing popularity of infotainment systems in the automotive industry, and the rise of consumer electronic devices. However, the integration of audio amplification into consumer electronic devices is expected to gradual down the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT), and the growth in the adoption of audio-centric applications.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $4.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $7.0 Billion CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 325 Segments Covered Class, Channel, End Use Device, and Region Drivers The rise in demand for superior audio quality The increasing popularity of infotainment systems in the automotive industry The rise of consumer electronic devices Opportunities The rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) The increase in the adoption of audio-centric applications Restraints The integration of audio amplification into consumer electronic devices

The D class segment to retain its lead position during the forecast timeframe:

By class, the D class segment held the major market share in 2022, generating around two-fifths of the global audio amplifier market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.04% from 2023 to 2032. The demand for D-class amplifiers is rapidly increasing because of the prevalence of smart domestic home equipment and the emergence of the Internet of Things. Furthermore, those amplifiers are included in various smart home devices, which includes voice-enabled audio system, smart televisions, and automated home systems, allowing for efficient amplification with a minimal amount of heat generation.

The 2-Channel segment to lead the trail by 2032:

By channel, the 2-channel segment dominates the major market share in 2022, holding more than one-third of the global audio amplifier industry revenue, and is expected to lead the trail by 2032. The same segment would display the fastest CAGR of 6.27% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increasing demand for high-end audio systems and custom setup types of installation in both residential and commercial spaces.

The smartphones segment to rule the roost by 2032-

By end use device, the smartphones segment garnered the largest market share in 2022, contributing to around one-third of the global audio amplifier market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. This is due to the advanced audio technology such as high-end DACs, dedicated audio amplifiers, and advanced signal processing algorithms. The home audio systems segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 7.22% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increasing focus on energy-saving and eco-friendly audio solutions. Additionally, there are potential opportunities for manufacturers of audio amplifiers to create effective amplifiers with advanced power control systems, reduced standby power consumption, and eco-friendly manufacturing methods. These factors increase the demand for audio amplifiers in the audio amplifier industry.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major market share in 2023-

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2022, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global audio amplifier market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2032. The same region would also exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.93% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to an increase in investment in the consumer electronics and automotive sectors, which are driving market growth in this region.

Industry-Leading Players: -

NXP Semiconductors.

Yamaha Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Analog Devices, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Infineon Technologies AG

Cirrus Logic, Inc.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

This report gives an in-depth overview of the key players in the global audio amplifier market. They have adopted various tactics such as product launches, product advancement, partnerships, agreements, and others to strengthen their position in the market and stay ahead of the competition. This report is useful in highlighting the business performance, the operating segments, the product portfolio, and the strategic moves of the market players to enhance their competitive edge.

Audio Amplifier Market Key Segments:

By End use Device

Smartphones

Television Sets

Desktops and Laptops

Automotive Infotainment Systems

Tablets

Home Audio Systems

Professional Audio Systems

By Class

A

B

A/B

D

others

By Channel

Mono

2-Channel

4-Channel

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

