Applied Materials to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on Tuesday, Nov. 28 beginning at 10:15 a.m. PT / 1:15 p.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com with a replay available the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Applied Materials to Participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit

