Sports Bureau apologizes for omissions in the arrangements for the Macau Grand Prix post-race celebration ceremony

MACAU, November 14 - Sports Bureau apologizes for omissions in the procedural arrangements for the post-race podium ceremony for the Macau Formula 4 Race at the 70th Macau Grand Prix, where minors consumed champagne after receiving and spraying it during the ceremony.

The spraying of champagne by the winning drivers following the prize-giving ceremony is a traditional celebration at major international motorsport events. In view of this incident, Sports Bureau has immediately reviewed the procedures of the ceremony, and will avoid the recurrence of similar incidents by paying attention to the situation, issuing reminders and strictly complying with relevant legal requirements in the coming races.

Sports Bureau apologizes for the omissions in the celebration ceremony arrangements that led to the incident, and will actively cooperate with health authorities in their investigation into the podium procedure.

Once again, we would like to thank all sectors of the community and the general public for their continuous support of the Macau Grand Prix.