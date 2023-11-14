Leanne Astbury Unveils Mind Your Future's Dynamic New Website, Making Mental Health Support Accessible for All

Leanne Astbury

Under the guidance of Leanne Astbury, MindYourFuture.co.uk, the new face of NewBeliefsCBT, stands as a testament to transformative mental well-being practices.

ENGLAND, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned therapist, Leanne Astbury, is thrilled to announce the launch of Mind Your Future's (formally NewBeliefsCBT.co.uk), revamped website, a platform designed to revolutionise how we approach mental well-being. With an innate passion to transform lives, Leanne's mission has always been clear: empower individuals to become their own healers through comprehensive education and unwavering support.

"The heart of our new website lies in the idea of accessible mental health solutions," expressed Leanne. "In a world where many face long waitlists and costly therapy sessions, my vision is to make mental health support both affordable and readily available. No one should navigate these challenges alone."

Key features of the new website include:

Tailored Packages: Designed for adults, teenagers, and parents of anxious children, the platform offers diverse packages, ensuring everyone finds the right fit.

Exclusive Membership Sites: Members gain access to a treasure trove of insights and tools, crafted to facilitate their mental well-being journey.

Live Q&A Sessions with Leanne: Offering a unique, personalised touch, members can engage in live Q&A sessions, making the expertise of a dedicated therapist accessible.

"I invite everyone to explore our offerings," says Leanne. "These easy-to-use memberships are packed with valuable tools and resources, ensuring lasting change."

As the conversation around mental health gains momentum, Mind Your Future stands as a beacon of hope and innovation. Journalists and bloggers are encouraged to dive into the platform's resources and share the transformative vision of Leanne Astbury with their readers.

About Mind Your Future: Under the guidance of Leanne Astbury, MindYourFuture.co.uk, the new face of NewBeliefsCBT.co.uk, stands as a testament to transformative mental well-being practices. With a commitment to affordable, accessible, and impactful therapy and coaching, the institution carves a new path in mental health support.

