Oomnitza and SHI International Join Forces to Provide Modern Asset Management and IT Workflow Automation to Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oomnitza , the leading provider of Enterprise Technology Management (ETM) solutions, today announced that it has joined SHI’s ITAM Select Vendor Program – an invite-only program that strengthens the ties between SHI and key IT Asset Management (ITAM) players. With this partnership, SHI will position Oomnitza’s flagship ETM solution as a “preferred technology” and provide technical validation, joint marketing and sales support to drive revenue growth and accelerate the adoption of modern technology asset management.



With new working models and hybrid technology environments here to stay, managing enterprise technology is becoming increasingly complex. As organizations look at navigating the unpredictable macro-economic environment, the need to track, optimize and enforce technology controls has become a strategic business imperative. SHI’s ITAM services provide capabilities for IT discovery and inventory, audit management, cost optimization, SaaS management and streamlining procurement for customers.

“We love working with SHI because they are an ITAM powerhouse that is agile and formidable,” said Arthur Lozinski, co-founder and CEO, Oomnitza. “SHI’s ITAM experts work with customers to understand their current state and guide their future ITAM programs to support what they rightly call ‘ a world of hybrid everything .’ We share their world view and look forward to partnering with them to help customers streamline, optimize and automate workflows for their technology assets.”

Oomnitza provides modern asset management and workflow automation in one solution, integrating effortlessly and rapidly with a customers’ existing IT, security and business systems. It delivers a comprehensive, accurate and actionable asset inventory across endpoints, software/SaaS, cloud, networking and other digital assets. This system of record provides the essential foundation to confidently automate critical IT processes using low-code/no-code workflows, such as onboarding, offboarding, audit readiness, procurement forecasting, SaaS lifecycle management and more.

With this new partnership, Oomnitza can help SHI customers manage the entire lifecycle of their technology assets. Oomnitza’s ETM solution integrates with over 160 IT, security and business tools to deliver accelerated outcomes and milestones, starting with enhanced data hygiene and layering on improved endpoint recovery, reduced service desk MTTR, compliance gap mitigation, refresh forecasting, cost management, user workflows and more. This enables customers to reduce manual tasks and service tickets, increase IT efficiency, eliminate redundant technology expenditure and improve security, compliance and audit readiness.

“SHI International has deep domain expertise in the ITAM arena – we look forward to collaborating as we help our enterprise customers meet their shifting technology asset management needs,” continued Lozinski. “The combination of SHI’s highly skilled ITAM consultants and Oomnitza’s technology asset management solution is a potent mix that is already providing lasting value to our joint customers.”

For more information about Oomnitza’s partnership with SHI, its platform, as well as access to a robust library of research and reports about modern technology asset management, please visit https://www.oomnitza.com.

About Oomnitza

Oomnitza offers an agentless Enterprise Technology Management solution for modern asset management and IT process automation. Our SaaS platform transforms multi-source data from your existing IT, security and business systems to deliver comprehensive visibility and actionable asset inventory for better technology data hygiene and audit readiness. We enable organizations to confidently automate their technology workflows using standardized applications and low-code workflows to reduce manual tasks, service tickets, security risks and redundant technology spend. Learn more at Oomnitza.com .

About SHI

SHI International Corp. is a $14 billion transformational technology solutions provider serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 6,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

