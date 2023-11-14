Rivalry Releases Fantasy Basketball App for 2023-24 NBA Season in Partnership with Low6

Rivalry Ultimate Fan Taps into Trading Card Culture, Collectibles, and Local Communities to Engage the Next Generation of Basketball Fans Throughout the 2023-24 NBA Season and Expand the Company’s Position Within Traditional Sports Verticals

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (the “Company” or “Rivalry”) (TSXV: RVLY) (OTCQX: RVLCF) (FSE: 9VK), the leading sportsbook and iGaming operator for Millennials and Gen Z, today released Rivalry Ultimate Fan, a standalone daily fantasy sports app for the 2023-24 NBA season launched in partnership with Low6, a leading gamification innovator.



“Rivalry Ultimate Fan applies our Gen Z playbook to the world of fantasy sports to engage the next generation of basketball fans and strategically position our brand within a new vertical,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO, Rivalry. “Expanding further into the traditional sports segment enables us to introduce the unique betting experience we’ve built to a new community of players and realize the operating leverage we see in other parts of the business among a broader audience. Low6 has delivered an innovative free-to-play product that fits well into this strategy and builds our presence in an important category.”

Rivalry Ultimate Fan is a free-to-play daily fantasy sports app for the 2023-24 NBA season

that taps into the rise of trading card culture, collectibles, and pack openings.

Rivalry Ultimate Fan is a free-to-play fantasy basketball game that taps into the rise of trading card culture, collectibles, and pack openings. Users open digital card packs of NBA players to create line-ups, compete in weekly contests throughout the season, and win an array of prizes, including NBA merchandise, gift cards, and redeemable promotions on Rivalry’s sportsbook and casino.

Rivalry will also release a collection of physical Booster Packs containing custom-illustrated trading cards of NBA players, Rivalry’s original IP, and more with QR codes to claim additional prizes. This includes “The Big Baller,” a 1-of-1 holographic card which will award two tickets to the 2024 NBA Finals. Further tapping into the excitement of trading cards, Rivalry will collaborate with its creator partners to livestream Ultimate Fan pack openings to their audiences throughout the season.

“Rivalry’s expertise and understanding of Millennial and Gen Z customers is very much aligned to Low6’s product development,” said Jamie Mitchell, Co-Founder and CEO, Low6. “We’re confident our award-winning fantasy game will drive acquisition and engagement for Rivalry among a new audience while maintaining their commitment to innovation and one-of-a-kind experiences in betting.”

Adding to the offline experience, Rivalry will give back to basketball fans and local communities by refurbishing outdated and neglected basketball courts. The promotion will allow registered Rivalry users who have bet on basketball to submit their local court to be restored in hope that it may help cultivate the next NBA star.

Rivalry Ultimate Fan will be available on iOS and Android mobile devices in a subset of the Company’s Isle of Man-licensed markets. Rivalry will explore opportunities to expand the product and other similar free-to-play offerings to additional regions in the future.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media company offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of fans. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 20 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited has held an Isle of Man license since 2018, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Rivalry also holds a sports bookmaker license in Australia and an internet gaming registration in Ontario, and is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. Rivalry’s sportsbook is built on a proprietary tech stack and features a variety of originally developed products geared for Millennial and Gen Z fans including Same Game Combos, an esports parlay product, original casino games, and an interactive casino platform, Casino.exe.

About Low6

Low6, a B2B turnkey igaming provider, supplies award-winning sports gamification technology to operators, sports leagues and franchises, media organizations and major brands. Low6 has been gamifying audiences globally, powering franchises with their own branded experiences to engage and monetize their digital fanbases, through innovative and creative solutions empowering first party data acquisition. Low6 has proudly partnered with the NHL, PGA TOUR and the UFC as well as operators such as Flutter Entertainment and Entain. Low6 has been recognized as “Acquisition & Retention Partner” at the SBC North America Awards, “Freeplay Gaming Supplier” at the EGR North America Awards and “Industry Rising Star” at SiGMA Awards.

