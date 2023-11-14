Snail, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Submit Release
CULVER CITY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, today, November 14, 2023, after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may listen to the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/.

About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

