Telesat Selects Aalyria’s Spacetime for Orchestration of Its Revolutionary Telesat Lightspeed Constellation
OTTAWA, Ontario and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Aalyria, a leading advanced networking and laser communications technologies company, today announced an Agreement to deploy Aalyria’s Spacetime next-generation networking technology to organize the efficient flow of customer traffic over the Telesat Lightspeed Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation.
Telesat Lightspeed satellites will contain leading-edge technologies, including digital beamforming, integrated onboard data processing, and optical inter-satellite links, resulting in better link performance, increased network efficiency, and enhanced flexibility to focus and dynamically deliver reliable capacity to customers. To help achieve this mission, Telesat is leveraging Aalyria’s unparalleled expertise in all-domain orchestration and management, ensuring seamless integration, optimal performance, and efficient operation of the Telesat Lightspeed network.
Under the terms of the 10+-year agreement, Telesat will use Aalyria’s Spacetime platform to find the most robust and reliable routing of customer data between any two points on earth through real-time analysis of millions of possible paths, autonomously evolving antenna link scheduling, dynamic network traffic routing, and spectrum resources based on changing network requirements. Spacetime leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to create a digital twin of the Earth and space, enabling it to overcome the effects of movement, atmosphere, and weather on connectivity. This first-of-its-kind approach will enable Telesat to flexibly connect its satellites orbiting in space with networks across the world in a way that was previously not possible.
“Aalyria’s Spacetime orchestration capabilities are a key enabler in achieving the lowest latency, highest availability and resiliency for meeting the committed information rates and service level agreements for our enterprise-class LEO services,” stated Dave Wendling, Telesat’s Chief Technical Officer. “Aalyria’s expertise and heritage with Spacetime align perfectly with our vision for Telesat Lightspeed, and we are confident that this partnership will contribute to the success of this revolutionary network.”
Chris Taylor, CEO of Aalyria, added, “We are excited to partner with Telesat in the development of Telesat Lightspeed, a constellation that is set to redefine the possibilities of global satellite communication. Aalyria’s Spacetime will play a pivotal role in ensuring the efficient orchestration and management of the network, and we look forward to contributing to Telesat’s success.”
About Telesat
Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most innovative global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.
Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us @Telesat on X, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.
About Aalyria:
Aalyria is a global advanced networking and laser communications technologies company. It is revolutionizing connectivity on Earth and in space. Its Tightbeam product – the world’s first atmospheric corrected coherent free space optics solution – and Spacetime – the only all-orbit, all-domain, software defined network orchestration platform – are helping commercial and government customers reimagine business and mission models to make their assets more effective, efficient, and profitable. Visit www.aalyria.com or our LinkedIn page for more updates.
