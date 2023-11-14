Galera Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Updates

FDA confirms need for new trial for avasopasem; GRECO trials with rucosopasem to be discontinued



Company evaluating potential strategic options to optimize shareholder value

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and provided recent corporate updates.

"Given the considerable time and investment required for additional clinical trials, we find it prudent to explore strategic options," said Mel Sorensen, M.D., Galera’s President and CEO. “We also made the difficult decision to discontinue our GRECO trials, which we believe is an appropriate step towards cash conservation and maximizing value for our shareholders. We extend our gratitude to all the patients, research teams, and dedicated employees who have contributed to the advances we have made.”

Recent Corporate Updates

Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM)

In August 2023, the Company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for avasopasem manganese (avasopasem) for radiotherapy-induced SOM in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC) undergoing standard-of-care treatment. In the CRL, the FDA communicated that the data from the Phase 2b GT-201 and Phase 3 ROMAN trials were not sufficient for approval and that an additional clinical trial will be required for an NDA resubmission.

In September 2023, the Company held a Type A meeting with the FDA to understand the FDA’s rationale for its decision and discuss next steps to support an NDA resubmission.

In October 2023, the Company received official meeting minutes from the Type A meeting in which the FDA reiterated the need for an additional Phase 3 trial to support resubmission. The Company is exploring potential strategic alternatives, as it is not feasible to conduct an additional trial with the Company’s current resources.



Cisplatin-Related Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

In November 2023, the cisplatin-related CKD data from the Phase 3 ROMAN trial was presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2023 meeting, which took place November 2-5 in Philadelphia, PA. The oral presentation, titled "Effects of Avasopasem On Rates of Cisplatin-Induced Acute Kidney Injury and Chronic Kidney Disease," described significant reduction in the incidence of CKD one year following treatment with cisplatin in the avasopasem arm, reducing CKD by 50% compared to placebo. This was a prospectively defined endpoint of the ROMAN trial, and the reduction was seen with both cisplatin dosing schedules and across all stages of CKD. The result paralleled improvements in preservation of kidney function across the entire population observed from three months through one year. Lower incidence of renal adverse events was also observed in the avasopasem arm compared to placebo during the treatment phase.



Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer (LAPC)

In October 2023, the Company decided to halt the Phase 2b GRECO-2 trial of rucosopasem manganese (rucosopasem) in patients with LAPC, following a futility analysis of the trial. The analysis indicated that the trial was unlikely to succeed as designed. GRECO-2 is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial evaluating rucosopasem or placebo in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in patients with LAPC. Overall survival was the trial’s primary endpoint. The trial was designed to enroll 220 patients with final analysis at 120 events (deaths). The trial had enrolled 177 patients by the date of the decision to halt the trial, and the futility analysis was conducted based on 35 deaths with a data cutoff of October 9, 2023.



Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

In October 2023, the Company decided to halt the randomized, placebo-controlled Phase 1/2 GRECO-1 trial of rucosopasem in patients with NCSLC, following the futility analysis of the GRECO-2 trial.

In October 2023, a poster featuring rucosopasem preclinical data was presented at the 2023 American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Annual Meeting, which took place October 1-3, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The poster, titled "Enhanced Peroxide Fluxes and Radiosensitization in Colorectal Tumors but Not Normal Enterocytes from the Combination of Superoxide Dismutase Mimetics and Pharmacological Ascorbate," noted that rucosopasem in combination with pharmacological ascorbate may sensitize tumors to clinically relevant radiotherapy doses while maintaining their normal tissue sparing effects.

General Corporate Updates

In connection with the CRL announcement in August 2023, the Company further announced a reduction in force, which reduced the Company’s workforce by 22 employees, or approximately 70%, as of August 9, 2023 (“Workforce Reduction”). The decision was based on cost-reduction initiatives intended to reduce operating expenses.

To maximize value for shareholders, the Company engaged Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. to undertake a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives for both the Company and its portfolio of dismutase mimetics. These strategic alternatives may include, but are not limited to, mergers, asset sales, divestiture, licensing arrangements, or other strategic transactions. If the Company is unable to undertake any strategic alternative, it may be required to cease operations. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this evaluation process and does not intend to disclose further updates unless and until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Research and development expenses were $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $8.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in avasopasem development costs and reduced personnel-related expenses due to the Workforce Reduction, partially offset by an increase in rucosopasem development costs.

General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $4.9 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to avasopasem commercial preparations and increased legal expenses, largely offset by reduced personnel-related expenses due to the Workforce Reduction and reduced insurance expense.

As a result of the Workforce Reduction, the Company incurred restructuring-related charges of $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily consisting of severance payments, employee benefits and related costs.

Galera reported a net loss of $(15.1) million, or $(0.33) per share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to a net loss of $(16.0) million, or $(0.60) per share, for the same period in 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, Galera had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $28.4 million. Galera expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, taking into account the discontinuation of the GRECO-1 and GRECO-2 trials, will enable Galera to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2025.



About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited, in thousands except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 6,093 $ 8,105 $ 20,926 $ 22,848 General and administrative 4,994 4,853 20,849 15,193 Restructuring costs 2,309 - 2,309 - Loss from operations (13,396 ) (12,958 ) (44,084 ) (38,041 ) Other income (expense), net (1,677 ) (3,075 ) (9,411 ) (7,993 ) Net loss $ (15,073 ) $ (16,033 ) $ (53,495 ) $ (46,034 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.33 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (1.30 ) $ (1.72 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 45,477,952 26,823,546 41,234,679 26,798,348





Galera Therapeutics, Inc. Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (unaudited, in thousands) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 28,364 $ 31,597 Total assets 37,779 44,036 Total current liabilities 12,630 13,379 Total liabilities 164,332 153,217 Total stockholders' deficit (126,553 ) (109,181 )

