DHEC Promotes Prevention Methods, Screening for Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Nov. 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — November marks Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is reminding residents about risk factors for lung cancer and resources available to help prevent and screen for the disease.

Lung cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer and the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women in South Carolina, as well as nationally. In 2023, nearly 240,000 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer are expected in the United States, with nearly 2,700 cases in South Carolinians. More than 127,070 are expected to die from lung cancer in the United States in 2023, with an estimated 2,600 deaths anticipated in South Carolina.

Risk factors for lung cancer include:

Smoking

Secondhand smoke exposure

Radon and other environmental exposures such as asbestos

Personal or family history

Cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for lung cancer. Other forms of tobacco use (cigar, pipe, etc.) also increase risks for developing the disease. Quitting smoking at any age can lower the risk of lung cancer.

“Thousands of people have quit smoking, but about 1 in 6 adults in South Carolina still smoke,” said Jaron Hoani King, Director of Research and Planning for DHEC’s Cancer Programs. “Smoking cigarettes hurts almost every part of the body and causes different kinds of cancers, like lung cancer.”

Quitting also helps protect those around you.

“As someone who lost a parent to lung cancer likely caused by secondhand smoke exposure, I can personally attest to the importance of quitting, not only for your health, but for those you love," said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “I encourage everyone who is a smoker to quit. Quitting often takes multiple attempts, so even if you have tried and been unsuccessful at quitting in the past, please keep trying – you can do it!”

Free quit support is available 24/7 to all South Carolina residents (también disponible en español) from expert coaches at the SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW y 1-855-DÉJELO-YA).

In addition to the free support from the SC Tobacco Quitline, South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid members have an expanded cessation benefit that covers all seven FDA-approved cessation therapies with no copay or prior authorization required.

Additional free resources to support those quitting tobacco products can be found on DHEC’s Tobacco Cessation webpage.

Lung cancer, when detected in a timely manner, is treatable.

"One important thing to know is that you can be checked for lung cancer by your health care provider,” King said. “Early detection is key and can save lives. Screenings can help find cancers before they grow and spread, which makes treatment more manageable."

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends yearly lung cancer screening with low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) for people who:

Have a 20 pack-year or more smoking history, and

Smoke now or have quit within the past 15 years and

Are between 50 and 80 years of age

A pack-year is smoking an average of one pack of cigarettes per day for one year. For example, a person could have a 20 pack-year history by smoking one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years.

Members of South Carolina Healthy Connections Medicaid are covered for annual LDCT lung cancer screening. Check health insurance coverage details here.

To find a local lung cancer screening center near you, utilize the American College of Radiology’s Lung Cancer Screening Locator Tool.

For more information and additional resources, visit scdhec.gov/lungcancer.

