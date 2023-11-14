Robert Douglas of Legacy Leadership to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Douglas has formed a coaching business, and it is a coaching business unlike any other. While he focuses on leadership, he does it in a way that blurs the lines between business consultant and life/transformational coach—by helping people make new and better choices and identify the leader they were meant to be (as opposed to the position they may have been assigned.) He molds real champions.

“Often we are just surviving on an unconscious level, moving from task to task without thought. We don’t realize how we are interacting with other people. Good leaders must genuinely engage with those we lead.”

Robert is getting ready to retire from a long career in the US Army that has involved leadership roles. He says that the way they do things in The US Military Service is not always a best-case scenario—assigning leadership titles based on education or length of deployment. People in The Service must implicitly trust their leaders when a true leader should be earning the trust of their teams.

In his opinion, leadership careers should be based on the qualities of a leader and his/her leadership style. Robert says he works with clients to conduct assessments and training classes that break down the different characteristics and strengths of a leader -- and what goes with each classification. When being more mindful of the talent involved and using our greatest skills, communication and cooperation are improved, and it also positively affects the entire outcome of a group effort.

“I believe good leadership is more essential today than at any other time in history; a time when influencers are seemingly everywhere thanks to regular and social media. We need to grasp the responsibilities that come with influence and leadership.”

Robert has put some of his insights into a book titled Leaders Make Time: Leadership Philosophy Made Simple. He will discuss this book in his November radio interview, including a favorite chapter called Cowards Always Say Yes, which addresses how to set healthy limits, say no with grace, and ensure that we are agreeing to do is something we really can do.

After undergoing a personal transition in his own life, Robert did a lot of exploration, reading, and soul searching. He was enthused by the teachings of gurus like Brene Brown. He soon came to the realization that he had unique talents to share: a deep compassion for other people and a capacity for studying and applying leadership principles to life. We are glad Robert found that path and turned it into a new career and business initiative.

