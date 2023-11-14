CloudMD to Present at TD Securities 2023 Technology Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karen Adams, CEO and Prakash Patel, CFO of CloudMD (TSXV: DOC, OTCQX: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, will present at the TD Securities Technology Conference on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 3:35 p.m. ET.



CloudMD’s CEO and CFO will be available for 1-on-1 meetings with institutional investors on Monday, November 20.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a 1x1 meeting with Management, please contact your TD representatives or CloudMD’s investor relations team.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading-edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and healthcare providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication, and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry-leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical, and occupational health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, governments, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention, and return-to-work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

