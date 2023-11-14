Vietjet: the leading airline brand favoured by Korean consumers in 2023

VIETNAM, November 14 -

SEOUL — Vietjet has been honoured with two Korean awards, winning first place in the air transportation category at the "Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards 2023" (CSBA) hosted by JoongAng Ilbo, one of the major newspapers in South Korea, and the "2023 Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards" (CBBA).

The awards aim to recognise global and domestic companies for bringing the best experiences to their Korean customers in various industries, considering the company's reliability, service experience, and company value. Vietjet is the only airline brand honoured at both awards this year.

Myung-seo Koo, business director of JoongAng Ilbo, said: “The ultimate goal of this event is to select reliable companies through the Consumer Satisfaction Brand Awards. We will establish an exemplary corporate image by comprehensively judging the safety of the brand, public trust, and excellence of service.”

The Korea Consumer Best Brand Awards’ organiser said the purpose of the award is to select companies or brands with high consumer satisfaction through not only brand competitiveness but also customer satisfaction management and sound social values.

Since its first flight to Seoul in 2014, Vietjet has transported nearly 7.4 million passengers on 14 routes, with over 300 weekly flights connecting South Korea's major cities of Seoul, Busan, and Daegu to Việt Nam’s famous destinations of HCM City, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Nha Trang, Phú Quốc, Cần Thơ, and Đà Lạt.

When flying with Vietjet, passengers also receive complimentary SkyCare insurance, experience flights on new aircraft with professional and dedicated crews, and enjoy delicious hot and fresh meals. Vietjet also runs many frequent ticket promotions to provide affordable airfares to Korean consumers.

The airline said it will open its 15th route in the South Korea-Việt Nam network, connecting the coastal cities of Busan and Phú Quốc starting from December 2023.

Vietjet previously has been named “Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience 2023” by the prestigious global award, World Travel Awards. The airline has also won international awards from reputable organisations such as Skytrax, World Business Outlook, and AirlineRatings.

A new route to Shanghai

Vietjet also said it will open a new route connecting HCM City to the bustling and vibrant Shanghai City to celebrate the festive season.

From December 1, the airline will offer one return flight on the route per day. With a flight time of just over four hours, flights from Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport take off at 16:25 (local time) and land at Pudong International Airport at 21:30 (local time). Flights from Shanghai depart at 23:00 (local time) and arrive at 02:45 (local time) in HCM City.

Shanghai, the city located on the Huangpu River, is one of the top famous cities in China that attracts tourists not only for its scenic landmarks, bustling shopping centres, and vibrant urban life but also for being a leading economic, financial, and logistics hub in China, as well as in the region and the world.

"The route connecting Shanghai to HCM City will create more opportunities for investment cooperation, economic and cultural exchanges, facilitating easy travel not only between the two cities but also expanding further with Vietjet's flight network across various destinations in Asia and Australia," Vietjet said in a statement.

Vietjet warmly welcomes passengers on flights full of happiness and smiles. With Vietjet’s modern and eco-friendly fleet, professional and dedicated flight crews, passengers can enjoy delicious, hot and fresh organic meals from around the world, together with attractive performances at an altitude of 10,000 metres.

Passengers having flights with Vietjet also receive complimentary Sky Care insurance and opportunities to accumulate points for attractive rewards through the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme. — VNS