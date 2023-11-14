Vietnam Airlines becomes member of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines

VIETNAM, November 14 -

KUALA LUMPUR – Vietnam Airlines (VNA) has officially become a member of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines (AAPA). This event marks a significant step forward for Vietnam Airlines in expanding international cooperation and enhancing its presence in the Asian region.

As a member of the AAPA, Vietnam Airlines will participate in the Association's meetings and joint activities. Through this, the airline can stay updated and exchange information about trends in the aviation industry, while also receiving in-depth insights, forecasts and advice from top experts in the region and the world. These activities will help enhance the efficiency of Vietnam Airlines' management, operations and service quality. Additionally, Vietnam Airlines can establish and strengthen bilateral relationships with leading airlines in Asia, diversify its product offerings, and provide passengers with more attractive and high-quality options.

Subhas Menon, Director General of the AAPA, said, “It is an honour for AAPA to welcome Vietnam Airlines into our ranks. Vietnam Airlines has been a renowned international carrier for years, playing a crucial role in the development of Việt Nam’s economy and its aviation industry. The airline will add significant weight to AAPA as the voice of airlines in the Asia Pacific region.”

Le Hong Ha, CEO of Vietnam Airlines, stated, "Through our membership in AAPA, Vietnam Airlines will not only enhance its operational efficiency within the Asia-Pacific region but also elevate Việt Nam’s national airline's global reputation. Vietnam Airlines will also have the opportunity to contribute valuable viewpoints and perspectives from both the airline and the broader Vietnamese aviation industry on important regional issues. Moreover, AAPA membership will facilitate collaboration between Vietnam Airlines and leading Asian airlines, resulting in the delivery of even more exceptional products and services to passengers worldwide."

Global passengers appreciate Vietnam Airlines for its safety, punctuality, high-quality services and distinctly Vietnamese cultural characteristics. The national airline has maintained its 4-star Skytrax service quality for many consecutive years. In 2023, Vietnam Airlines was honoured with the "5-Star International Airline" award by The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Throughout its development journey, Vietnam Airlines is proud to be a bridge for trade, tourism and culture between Việt Nam and the world. — VNS