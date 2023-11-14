Submit Release
Allot to Release Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on November 16, 2023 and Reschedules Conference Call to November 22, 2023

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, announced today that it has rescheduled its conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 earnings results to Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time. This change has been necessitated by the diagnosis of COVID-19 for Mr. Erez Antebi, Allot’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Antebi is following medical guidance and focusing on recovery.

The unaudited financial results of the quarter will continue to be published before the market opens on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

To access the conference call on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at 8:30 am ET, 3:30 pm Israel time, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Allot website at http://investors.allot.com/. The webcast will also be archived on the website following the conference call.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot’s multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com 


Jodi Joseph Asiag
Allot
+972.9.761.7116
jasiag@allot.com

