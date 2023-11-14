Global AI-optimized Hardware Market Size

Key players operating in the global AI-optimized hardware market include Nvidia Corp., Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., IBM Corp., Micron Technology Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., Google LLC, and Microsoft Corp., among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global AI-optimized hardware market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2023 to 2028.



Traditional computing hardware may not be capable of handling the complex computations required for deep learning and other advanced AI tasks. AI-optimized hardware, such as GPUs and TPUs, provides the necessary performance boost for training and running sophisticated AI models.

Key Market Trends

In response to the increasing demand for localized processing power, one prominent trend in the AI-optimized hardware landscape is the emphasis on Edge AI Acceleration.

Edge computing, which involves processing data closer to the source of generation, has gained significant traction.

To cater to this demand, AI hardware manufacturers are integrating specialized accelerators into edge devices. This approach aims to facilitate real-time processing, reduce latency, and enhance the overall efficiency of decentralized AI applications.

As organizations continue to embrace edge computing, the development and deployment of hardware optimized for Edge AI are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the industry.

Another noteworthy trend revolves around the customization of AI chips, specifically the rise of Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs). Traditional hardware solutions are being reimagined to align with the unique requirements of AI workloads.

This customization allows for improved efficiency, faster processing speeds, and optimized power consumption. Industry players are increasingly investing in the creation of proprietary AI hardware, focusing on tailoring solutions to meet specific demands.

Key Market Insights

As per the end user outlook, the automotive segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the deep learning segment is projected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to account for largest share of the global market during the forecast period from 2023-2028

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare





By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)





By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Computer Vision





By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





