EU and UN report on the success of their initiative to improve private sector competitiveness in Georgia

On 14 November, the European Union and the United Nations presented the results of their joint €5.1 million initiative ‘The EU Innovative Action for Private Sector Competitiveness in Georgia’.

Over five years, from 2019 to 2023, the programme has contributed to the development of the circular economy, the formation of robust business clusters, the improvement of the legislative framework, and the expansion of the presence of Georgian producers in European markets.

“The programme directly benefited up to 100 small and medium-sized enterprises across the country and played a significant role in establishing and nurturing four business clusters, some of which have garnered international acclaim from the European Cluster Excellence Initiative,” says a press release by the UNDP.

Furthermore, the programme created learning and development opportunities for over 1,500 entrepreneurs and farmers across Georgia, strengthening their business skills and increasing their prospects in the international marketplace.

The programme was implemented with financial support from the European Union and in close partnership with the Georgian Government and the private sector, with the involvement of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

EU Innovative Action for Private Sector Competitiveness in Georgia