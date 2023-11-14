GenMat Launches Pioneering, Space-Based Geophysics Modeling Initiative

Transforming Mineral Exploration Via Physics-based AI and new Cutting-Edge Hyperspectral Sensing

VIRGINIA CITY, Nev., Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comstock Inc. (NYSE: LODE) (“Comstock” and the “Company”) today announced a new, historic era of breakthrough mineral exploration with the successful launch of GENMAT-1, Quantum Generative Materials’ (GenMat) Hyperspectral Remote Sensing Imaging (HRSI) system to explore optimizing future mineral exploration for the Comstock mineral estate (“Comstock Mining”) via their proprietary physics-based artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge hyperspectral sensing technology. The GENMAT-1 is one of the most powerful, commercially available Hyperspectral imagers of its kind, enabling higher resolution detection of chemical and physical information invisible to the naked eye. Hyperspectral imaging collects and processes information from across the electromagnetic spectrum using contiguous band. The GENMAT-1 has a resolution per pixel of 5 meters and over 400 spectral bands ranging from 440 nanometers to 900 nanometers. Comstock Mining is pioneering the testing and use of these two GenMat technologies by combining their physics-based AI with Comstock’s existing geologic data and the new GENMAT-1 HRSI system data.



GENMAT-1 was successfully launched and manifested via Maverick Space Systems, an end-to-end satellite deployment and mission integration services company, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 Transporter rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California on November 11, 2023, 10:49 a.m. PST. The Company congratulates its strategic partner, GenMat, for attaining safe, sustained lunar orbit over 500 kilometers (equivalent to 310+ miles) above the surface of the Earth and for confirming beacon communications transmission. The satellite will continue to circle the planet every 90 minutes continuously to capture and transmit hyperspectral image data of minerals and surface persistent matter, with an initial mission of capturing hyperspectral data of the Comstock Lode.

Comstock’s hyperspectral data, to be acquired and transmitted within the next 3 months, will be integrated with 150+ years of current and historical geological data to test and improve GenMat’s geophysics-based machine learning models. The models are part of GenMat’s proprietary generative artificial intelligence platform (ZENO) that are currently being developed for the next generation geologic and geostatistical analysis of Comstock Mining’s gold and silver mineral estate, with the target goal of increasing Comstock’s categorized mineral resources to over 2 million ounces of gold.

Comstock consolidated and now owns or controls the most significant portions of the historic, world-class Comstock Lode gold and silver mining District comprising 12 square miles of owned consolidated properties, patented mining claims, unpatented mining claims, and surface parcels that encompasses 6.5 miles of continuous mineral strike targets. The Company recently published a third-party S-K 1300 technical report1 estimating the Dayton Development Area (“Dayton”) contains measured and indicated mineral resources containing 293,000 ounces of gold and 2,120,000 ounces of silver. The Dayton also contains additional inferred mineral resources containing 90,000 ounces of gold and 480,000 ounces of silver. Properties in the Lucerne Development Area (“Lucerne) contain additional a historic resource of indicated mineral resources containing 312,000 ounces of gold and 3,760,000 ounces of silver. Lucerne also contains additional inferred mineral resource containing 207,000 ounces of gold and 2,092,000 ounces of silver.

“We are excited to apply our geophysics-informed models via GenMat’s ZENO platform to the combined GENMAT-1 Hyperspectral Data and Comstock’s extensive historic data,” said Deep Prasad, GenMat’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope and believe the Comstock collaboration will be historically significant and representative of the rich innovation and impact made by the Comstock Lode on northern Nevada, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the Western U.S. Beyond just proving the applications of Physics AI to sensing, we see our journey here as a continuation of the rich Comstock legacy.”

“This strategic partnership is ushering in the next generation of industrial mining innovations within a district and community rich with mining heritage,” said Comstock Inc. Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Corrado De Gasperis. “This initiative not only has the potential to optimize the value of our owned, leased, permitted and revenue generating Comstock mineral estate, but to transform global mineral exploration. The new energy economy is dependent upon critical metals and minerals, central to electrification, so efficiency and speed to resource definition, while demonstrating greater environmental stewardship and systemic decarbonization is mission driven. GenMat is the ideal collaboration partner to explore these new frontiers.”

About Comstock Inc.

Comstock (NYSE: LODE) commercializes technologies that enable systemic decarbonization and accelerate the energy transition by efficiently converting under-utilized natural resources into renewable energy products, and by leveraging physics based artificial intelligence for more efficient and effective mineral and materials discovery. To learn more, please visit www.comstock.inc.

About Comstock Mining

Comstock Mining LLC, and its affiliates, are a Nevada-based, gold and silver mining operation located in the historic Comstock Lode district. Comstock Mining leverages proprietary, physics-based artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced data collecting and sensing technologies to transform mineral exploration, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Comstock Inc. To learn more, please visit www.comstockmining.com.

About GenMat

GenMat is building an end-to-end ecosystem of solutions and quantum-empowered technology that enables their clients to carry out materials discovery all the way to raw materials procurement, all driven by the power of artificial intelligence. For more information about Quantum Generative Materials, please visit www.genmat.xyz. GenMat is a strategic investment of Comstock Inc.

