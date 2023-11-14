Embassy builds citizen protection plans for Vietnamese in northern Myanmar amid conflict

VIETNAM, November 14 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar has promptly devised plans to protect and ensure the safety of Vietnamese citizens living and working in some northern states which have seen complex security developments in recent days.

In response to this situation and following the guidance of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), the embassy has also actively engaged in discussions with relevant local authorities, requesting support measures from the Myanmar side to ensure security and safety for Vietnamese citizens and to create favourable conditions for them to leave dangerous areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, has contacted relevant authorities of China and Myanmar, seeking their assistance to Việt Nam in safeguarding its citizens in the region.

The MoFA has advised Vietnamese citizens to avoid traveling to or staying in Shan, Kayin and Rakhine states, if not absolutely necessary. Those currently living in these states should promptly evacuate themselves and their assets to a third country or return to Việt Nam.

Citizens should get regularly updated information from the Myanmar authorities and the MoFA (Consular Department or Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar) to respond promptly.

In case of emergencies, they can contact the hotlines for citizen protection of the embassy at +959660888998 and of the MoFA's Consular Department at +84 981 84 84 84; +84 965 41 11 18 or its email at baohocongdan@gmail.com.

Myanmar's border region has been boiling with decades-old tensions between ethnic armed groups and the government over resource exploitation rights.

Since late October, a coalition of three rebel forces has attacked the Myanmar army in Shan state in the northeast region bordering China, capturing several towns and causing the displacement of at least 50,000 people and cutting off trade routes, according to United Nations.

China has called on all sides to end the conflict.

The rebel alliance says it has so far seized more than 100 military outposts. Towns in the Kayin region (central Myanmar, to the west of Shan State) were also attacked. — VNS