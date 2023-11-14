Desiree Musselman of Desired Effects Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Desiree Musselman is a certified coach and professional trainer who specializes in developing leadership skills and propelling people to true greatness. After 18 years of corporate training and leadership experiences at a mega firm, she realized that having an impact on just one company would not be as fulfilling as helping many companies, particularly the smaller ones that still want to grow, so she went solo.

Desiree knows that while some of us are born with innate qualities or a certain temperament, leadership is more a case of nurture than nature. The soft skills that make the real difference, such as communications and emotional intelligence, are things often picked up along one’s career journey, but the best results actually come when you work at honing these capabilities.

Desiree has credentials as a PCC, CPC, and ELI-MP. The letters represent intensive time and training and then sitting for an exam. The ELI-MP one is a real distinction: it represents the Energy Leadership Index (ELI), a tool for assessing leadership capabilities and personality traits. The ELI gets to the heart of why you make the choices that you do, and how to see things from a perspective that may support you more fully. It is also a springboard for building better and more effective interactions with people -- and how an individual might best navigate the emotional and mental parts of leadership. Desiree also has credentials from Integrated Wellness Academy that help this coach/trainer and her Desired Effects Coaching business to stand apart.

Desiree feels that it is detrimental to tie our self-worth to another’s views or agenda, and fears this is happening today in social media and political fronts. Instead of worrying about what others think, she warns, we should focus on how we show up in the world.

“Never come off a certain way if it is not your true self. Especially when you want to build a trusting relationship or set the tone for a corporate culture. Be more curious and compassionate. Don’t scold people with why did you do that? Instead, evaluate and say: what might have happened if we did it this way?”

By applying her skills and background, Desiree has helped several companies increase their profits two or even threefold. And on the individual level, she has helped clients to live the joyful and balanced life they deserve while still thriving in their power careers. Listen to her radio show to hear some of the wisdom and approaches that help Desired Effects Coaching live up to its name.

Close Up Radio will feature Desiree Musselman of Desired Effects Coaching in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday, November 16th at 12:00 noon EST

To learn more about Desiree and her business please visit www.desiredeffectscoaching.com