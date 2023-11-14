Borrell: EU to present security commitment to Ukraine in early December

The European Commission will send a mission to Ukraine in early December to discuss its proposal on the EU’s security commitment to Ukraine, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said at a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba joined the EU ministers at the meeting, which was held in Brussels on 13 November.

According to Borrell, this proposal will include a proposed European Peace Facility dedicated envelope and will be presented to the European Union Council by the end of the year.

In the meantime, said Borrell, the EU has already trained over 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers, “which is already 10,000 more than we planned to do”.

He also said that the EU is finalising the work on the 12th package of sanctions. “This 12th package will include more listings; new [import and] export bans – /…/ – actions to tighten the oil price cap in order to decrease the revenue that Russia is getting from selling its oil, not to us but to others; fighting against circumvention, and /…/ the ban on diamonds,” said Borrell.

This package will be composed of a Council decision approving the measures and a Council regulation giving guidelines to the Member States in order to implement this decision. This Council regulation could be approved on Wednesday, said Borrell.

