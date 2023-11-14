YEAs in Moldova: YEAs at EtnoCultural Festival in Taraclia

On 23 September, Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) from Moldova actively participated in the Ethnocultural Festival held in Taraclia. The YEAs strategically curated a dynamic format at their dedicated EU stand, aiming to captivate the interest of festival attendees.

Event Location: Taraclia, Moldova

Results Achieved:

Enhanced Understanding: The YEAs successfully deepened young people’s understanding of the European Union through engaging activities and informative displays. Lively Conversations: The curated format sparked lively and meaningful conversations among attendees, fostering discussions on various EU-related subjects. Curiosity and Interest: The event cultivated a sense of curiosity and keen interest among the people of Taraclia regarding EU affairs.

Target Audience: The primary target audience for this event was young people from Taraclia.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: A total of 250 individuals had face-to-face interactions with the YEAs at the event.

Social Media Reach: The event garnered significant online visibility with a reach of over 14,000 on various social media platforms.

YEAs Involved: The success of the activity was made possible by the active participation of five Young European Ambassadors.

Collaboration: The event benefited from collaboration with StratCom MD, emphasising the importance of strategic communication in promoting EU-related initiatives.

This initiative not only enhanced the understanding of the European Union among young people in Taraclia but also generated widespread interest and engagement, both at the event and across social media platforms. The collaboration with StratCom MD further contributed to the effectiveness of this EU-focused outreach effort.