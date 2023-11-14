Submit Release
EU to explore options for visa-liberalisation for Armenia and possible support under the European Peace Facility

The EU will explore possible support to Armenia under the European Peace Facility and options for visa-liberalisation for Armenia, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said at a press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council held in Brussels on 13 November. 

“We have to be very much vigilant for any attempts of destabilisation of Armenia, internally and externally. And our message to Azerbaijan has been clear: any violation of Armenia’s territorial integrity will be unacceptable and would have severe consequences for the quality of our relations,” said Borrell. 

He also said that the EU is calling for the resumption of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, based on the work done by the President of the European Council Charles Michel. “We need a peace treaty to be concluded and we are committed to continue our mediation role,” said Borrell. 

The EU Foreign Ministers also decided to invite the Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to join them in the margins of one of the upcoming Foreign Affairs Councils. 

