YEAs in Moldova: Europe Café Anniversary

On 10 October, five Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) in Moldova gathered at Europe Café in Chisinau to celebrate the 3rd Anniversary event. The YEAs organized an engaging AR Quiz about the European Union, challenging visitors to participate in the celebration.

Event Location: Europe Café, Chisinau

Results Achieved:

Increased Visibility: The event successfully increased the visibility of the Young European Ambassadors Initiative in Moldova, drawing attention to its presence and activities. Promoted Dialogues: The AR Quiz facilitated lively exchanges and dialogues among attendees, fostering discussions on various EU-related topics.

Face-to-Face Communication Reach: A total of 90 individuals actively participated in face-to-face interactions with the five Young European Ambassadors during the event.

Social Media Reach: The event achieved a broader reach through social media platforms, with a total reach of 300.

YEAs Involved: The success of the 3rd Anniversary event was made possible by the active participation of all five Young European Ambassadors.

Collaboration: The event benefited from collaboration with StratCom MD, highlighting the importance of strategic communication in promoting EU-related initiatives and events.

This anniversary celebration not only marked a significant milestone for the Young European Ambassadors Initiative in Moldova but also effectively engaged the audience through an AR Quiz, promoting awareness and fostering discussions on EU-related topics. The collaboration with StratCom MD further contributed to the event’s success and outreach.